Humareso Technology Solutions Wins One Category, Named Finalist In One Additional Category, In 2025 HR Tech Awards

Lighthouse Research & Advisory has named HTS a winner in the Talent Management category and a finalist in Talent Analytics in the 2025 HR Tech Awards program.

- Ben Eubanks, Lighthouse Research & Advisory Chief Research OfficerVERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lighthouse Research & Advisory has named HR tech industry leader Humareso Technology Solutions (HTS) a winner in one category and a finalist in one additional category in the 2025 HR Tech Awards program. The innovative company, a division of Humareso, has elevated industry standards with its people-focused HR technologies that simplify workforce management, enhance engagement, and foster stronger workplace cultures.HTS is a winner in the category of:Talent Management – Performance, OKRs, succession, engagement, diversity, career planning, and other relevant technologiesBest Culture Building Solution – Solution that strengthens and enables corporate culture“Humareso is setting a really exciting precedent in the market by enabling access to intuitive technology solutions for small and midsize businesses,” said Ben Eubanks, Lighthouse Research & Advisory Chief Research Officer.“The solutions are tied deeply to the mechanisms employers use to build and sustain supportive workplace cultures.”In addition to its category win, HTS has also been named a finalist in the category of:Talent Analytics – Data visualization, business intelligence, dashboards, KPIs, metrics, and other related technologiesBest Talent Intelligence Solution – Solution that enables employers to leverage data and insights for more strategic talent decisionsOf the finalist nod, Eubanks said,“Knowing your people means knowing your data. Humareso's solutions give employers a deeper insight into their leaders, their workforce, and what activities drive the best outcomes. This isn't just a data-gathering platform, it's a decision-enabling platform.”HTS features three core products: Engage, Perform, and Lead. Using intuitive swipe technology, HTS collects employee feedback on engagement, leadership behaviors, and performance management. This data is transformed into customized analytics dashboards, offering real-time insights that remove the uncertainty from workforce performance. By simplifying complex HR processes and incorporating gamification, HTS drives high participation, accurate data collection, and actionable insights that empower businesses.HTS serves businesses across various industries, delivering innovative, mobile-friendly solutions that integrate effortlessly into existing HR workflows. The platform is fully customizable to align with company culture, ensuring a personalized approach to employee experience and business performance.The HR Tech Awards, now in its 6th year, helps HR leaders identify solutions that drive impactful organizational results. Each submission is carefully vetted by an independent panel of practitioners, consultants, and educators to ensure it reflects measurable impact and true innovation. The awards are now hosted in partnership with UNLEASH America, where winners are celebrated at the live industry event, May 6-8 in Las Vegas.Lighthouse estimates that more than 5,000 HR technology firms exist globally, and only 1–2 percent are honored in this year's program for their standout efforts. Each winning solution has been vetted based on case studies, product demonstrations, and technology innovation.Humareso's leadership team will attend UNLEASH America in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 6-8, 2025. To learn more about HTS, visit .

