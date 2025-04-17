Netactuate Los Angeles Data Centers Demonstrate Resilience During Recent Earthquakes

"Our data centers in Los Angeles were engineered with resilience in mind, and they performed exactly as designed during the recent seismic activity," said Mark Mahle, CEO, NetActuate . "Los Angeles continues to show resiliency in the face of environmental adversity and we are proud to call the region home."

Engineered for Redundancy and Performance

NetActuate actually operates two data centers in the Los Angeles metro area, each offering unique capabilities and working together to deliver high availability and redundancy for mission-critical workloads.

The LAX 1 facility, located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, offers low-latency global connectivity , access to more than 350 networks, and features redundant power, cooling, and diverse network paths to ensure continuous uptime. LAX 2, a CoreSite-powered facility, provides additional capacity and interconnects with key partners including regional broadband and fiber networks for high-throughput applications such as streaming delivered to the most demanding consumers.

These facilities are directly connected via dark fiber, allowing for seamless failover, rapid data replication, and advanced interconnectivity options for customers with demanding infrastructure needs.

A Global Tech Hub Thriving Amidst Environmental Challenges

The recent earthquakes come as Los Angeles continues to recover from devastating wildfires in January that cost dozens of lives and hundreds of billions of dollars in damages. NetActuate encourages everyone to continue supporting the people and businesses affected by the tragedy.

Angelinos continue to show a determination to rebuild from the fires and continue to thrive as a global technology hub. Los Angeles hosts a rich ecosystem of entertainment companies, digital content providers and CDNs-providing a multitude of options for interconnection.

In March, NetActuate participated in the SCaLE x22 and DevOpsDays LA event highlighting the region's ongoing innovation and community engagement while demonstrating that Pasadena was indeed back and open for business.

Global Reach, Local Expertise

Whether in Los Angeles or any of NetActuate's more than 40 global locations , customers can choose from a range of deployment models-including colocation, bare metal, and hardware-free options using virtual machines, containers, Kubernetes, or hybrid cloud environments. NetActuate also provides a robust portfolio of transit and transport services, including cloud connectivity, extensive BGP anycast support , and edge-optimized solutions designed for speed, scale, and flexibility.

SOURCE NetActuate, Inc