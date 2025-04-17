Adamson Brothers Adopts Direct Listings To Modernize Capital Market Approach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beverly Hills, CA , April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





In a bold move to reshape the capital markets landscape, Adamson Brothers , the parent company of DirectlyListed.co , is pioneering a transformative approach to capital raising through NASDAQ and NYSE Direct Listings. Led by industry veteran Andy Altahawi, the company is setting new standards for businesses seeking to go public without the traditional constraints of underwriters and investment banks.

With over 70 years of combined experience in Direct Listings, and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), the team at Adamson Brothers brings unparalleled expertise to the table. Their mission is clear: to help companies navigate the complexities of the capital markets while ensuring they achieve optimal valuation and liquidity.

“The traditional IPO model has long been criticized for undervaluing companies, often leaving billions of dollars on the table,” said Andy Altahawi , CEO of Adamson Brothers.“Direct Listings provide a transparent and cost-effective alternative, allowing companies to bypass underwriters and let the market determine a fair price for their shares.”

Through Direct Listings, companies can go public by listing their existing shares directly on major exchanges like NASDAQ and NYSE-bypassing traditional underwriting fees and allowing the market to set a more accurate, transparent valuation. This modern approach promotes fairer pricing, improved liquidity, and greater flexibility for current shareholders.

The momentum behind Direct Listings continues to grow, offering a streamlined, investor-friendly path to the public markets. By minimizing dependence on intermediaries, businesses maintain more control over their market debut while building stronger investor trust and engagement.

“At Adamson Brothers, we believe success is rooted in perseverance, adaptability, and a forward-thinking mindset,” said Altahawi.“Entrepreneurship is about challenging the norm and turning bold ideas into reality-principles that guide both our firm and our capital markets strategy.”

As gears up to support new NASDAQ listings, the broader market is watching closely. With its mission to transform how companies access public capital, Adamson Brothers is poised to lead the next generation of public offerings.

About Adamson Brothers

Adamson Brothers is a premier capital markets advisory firm specializing in Direct Listings, IPOs, and SPACs. As the parent company of the firm is dedicated to delivering innovative, transparent solutions that help businesses navigate the public markets with confidence and clarity.





