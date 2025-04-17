Mart® Launches Online Platform To Revolutionise Furniture Procurement

Mart® Platform

- Sebastian Stefan, the Head of Mart®DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mart, the independent contract furniture arm of regional interior fit-out leader KPS , is redefining the way commercial furniture is sourced with the launch of its innovative digital platform on kpsmart , designed to streamline procurement and empower industry professionals to work smarter.Backed by over thirty years of regional experience, Martoffers one of the most extensive collections of contract furniture available anywhere. The business has built a reputation for delivering end-to-end furnishing solutions across a wide range of sectors-from workspace and hospitality to healthcare, education, and residential.Now, with the launch of the Martplatform, the company is going a step further, digitising the entire furniture procurement process. The new platform allows architects, designers, and project managers to search, select, collaborate, and quote in one intuitive space. Featuring real-time order tracking, AI-generated suggestions based on floorplans or design briefs, and the ability to consolidate and deliver multi-brand orders, the Martplatform offers unmatched convenience and speed.“Every space is an opportunity to do better,” said Sebastian Stefan, the Head of Mart.“That belief drives us to create smarter tools and set better standards-for ourselves, our clients, and our industry.”In addition to its online platform, Martcontinues to welcome clients to its flagship showroom in Dubai Design District. Here, professionals can experience furniture up close, browse materials and finishes, and work alongside the Martteam's in-house experts to find tailored solutions that fit both vision and budget. More than just a procurement partner, Martprides itself on responsive service and a rebelliously optimistic attitude that transforms challenges into opportunities. With its own trained installation team and a dedicated aftercare offering, Martensures clients are supported every step of the way-from planning and delivery to assembly, snagging, and ongoing maintenance.“Our goal is to simplify the journey and help clients source smarter. Whether you're designing a headquarters, a healthcare clinic, or a co-working hub, Martmakes it easy to bring great spaces to life,” concluded Stefan. To explore some of the brands on the platform or book a showroom visit, head to kpsmart or contact .... – ENDS –

