Madison Education Group Launches New Certificate Program

Working together as a team.

MEG LLC Logo

MSPD Logo

New Certificate Program in Leadership Principles and Developing Visionary Leadership Skills

- Dr. Kelly LancasterMELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Madison Education Group and the Madison School of Professional Development are proud to announce the launch of a new facilitated certificate program: BUS 302 Leadership Principles 1 . The new certificate is part of a two-part certificate series on leadership principles and developing visionary leadership skills. Both certificates are designed for working professionals seeking to learn or expand their leadership skills, to expand their professional network, to participate in lifelong learning and professional development activities, or to earn Continuing Education Credits (CEUs).BUS 302 is taught in English and facilitated by experts in leadership and management. The program combines both self-guided portions that allow participants to study at their own pace with weekly video conferences class time with your instructor and fellow peers. Multiple opportunities to join the weekly lectures allows participants to fulfill the requirements without interrupting their weekly schedules.Graduates of BUS 302 have the option to also take BUS 312 Leadership Principles 2. Upon completion of both BUS 302 and BUS 312, graduates earn a combined 2 CEUs and are awarded the Advanced Certificate in Leadership Principles.The instructor for the first offering of BUS 302 will be Dr. Kelly Lancaster, Executive Vice President of Administration, Madison Education Group. Dr. Lancaster holds a Doctorate of Business Administration and has also attained the highest levels of certification in the Human Resources arena including the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), and IPMA-HR Senior Certified Professional (IPMA-SCP). Lancaster created the HR infrastructure for two startup companies using Six Sigma and Lean techniques, which he states“reinforced my philosophy of embracing change by improving an organization through its people.”On his appointment as the first instructor for the new program, Dr. Lancaster stated“that is quite an honor. With so many great instructors at the Madison School of Professional Development, I'm excited and humbled to be given this opportunity. I look forward to working with the participants to share my knowledge and expertise and I know that I'll learn a little something along the way myself.”Dr. Lancaster will facilitate the participants through their 4-week leadership development journey, providing feedback and insights on exercise submissions and then presenting lectures and leading discussions during the weekly video conferences.The program begins April 28, 2025. Registration is now open. Visit BUS 302 Leadership Principles F1 or email ... to learn more about the MSPD and its offerings. Registration for BUS 302 closes April 27, 2025.Enrollments are limited. Act now and secure your spot. Enroll today .

Dr. Paul Eidson

Madison School of Professional Devel

+1 321-381-7196

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.