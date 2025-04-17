Bitelab Officially Launches Saekdong Seoul Skincare On Amazon, Showcasing Innovative Korean Heritage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bitelab is pleased to announce the official launch of its next-generation skincare brand, Saekdong Seoul , on Amazon in the United States beginning April 21, 2025. Inspired by the vibrant harmony of traditional Korean“Saekdong” patterns, Saekdong Seoul seeks to demonstrate the timeless beauty of Korea through advanced formulations that merge natural ingredients with modern scientific innovations. The launch represents Bitelab's continued global expansion, following the positive reception of its haircare brand, Lilyeve, and emphasizes the company's dedication to introducing K-beauty solutions that resonate with both heritage and contemporary demands.At its core, Saekdong Seoul's debut line features the patented PumpkintinolTM, a unique ingredient developed by Bitelab to address a broad spectrum of skin concerns, including puffiness, elasticity, texture refinement, and detoxification. PumpkintinolTM is created using nutrient-rich pumpkin cultivated in the pristine region of Yanggu, Korea, combined with a high-concentration retinol extraction process that allows for targeted benefits and minimal irritation. This proprietary blend is designed to offer effective results without compromising on gentle, natural synergy, making it suitable for customers seeking skincare that balances tradition with modern efficacy.The initial PumpkintinolTM collection comprises three flagship products: the Pumpkintinol Pore Deep Pack Cleanser (120ml), the Pore Balancing Serum (30ml), and the Pore Jelly Cream (60ml). Each item is formulated to tackle specific pore-related issues while delivering a sensorial experience rooted in the vibrancy of Korean culture. The Pumpkintinol Pore Deep Pack Cleanser has a distinctive gum-like texture that transforms into a gentle foam, making it ideal for daily cleansing or a deeper evening mask. The Pore Balancing Serum features shimmering Ceramide Flakes, peptides, and exosomes to help visibly tighten pores and promote a firmer complexion. The Pore Jelly Cream offers a cooling, jelly-like consistency that aims to reduce puffiness, refine texture, and provide refreshing comfort for all skin types.“Saekdong Seoul embodies our mission to merge heritage and science,” says a Bitelab representative.“With PumpkintinolTM, we have developed a formula that is rooted in Korean tradition yet delivers modern skin benefits, providing a compelling solution for customers who demand natural but effective products.”Bitelab intends to expand the Saekdong Seoul line with additional SKUs and collections, reinforcing its position as a flagship brand representing the evolving wave of K-beauty in America. By emphasizing the balance between time-honored practices and contemporary scientific methods, Saekdong Seoul aspires to meet the skincare needs of a diverse market.For further information or inquiries, please visit the Amazon Store at .About Bitelab and Saekdong SeoulBitelab is a global skincare innovator dedicated to creating effective, science-driven products that honor cultural heritage and natural ingredients. Building on the success of its haircare brand, Lilyeve, Bitelab proudly introduces Saekdong Seoul-a skincare line inspired by the vibrancy of traditional Korean Saekdong patterns and infused with the patented PumpkintinolTM compound. By blending botanical extracts with modern advancements, Saekdong Seoul aims to provide holistic, results-focused formulas that reflect the values of Korean beauty while addressing the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.

