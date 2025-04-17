APRIL 18 - FATHER SON/LEGENDARY BASSIST NATHAN EAST & RISING STAR PIANIST SON NOAH RELEASE STUNNING DEBUT RECORDING

Father Son - Legendary Bassist Nathan East and Rising Star Son Pianist Noah Release Debut Recording

With special friends Eric Clapton, Hubert Laws. Merry Clayton, Seiko Matsuda, Billy Valentine, Jack Lee, Greg Phillinganes and more

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With inspiring originals and beautifully re-imagined classics, FATHER SON , the forthcoming debut collaboration by legendary bassist Nathan East and his wunderkind 24 year old pianist/organist son Noah is set for release April 18, 2025. The album which captures the intimacy of the jazz duo and trio format, infused with the powerful spirit of rhythm & blues was recorded at the legendary EastWest Studios in Los Angeles by GRAMMY®-winning engineer and producer Moogie Canazio. Guest artists appearing with Nathan and Noah are some of their famous friends and collaborators including Eric Clapton (with whom Nathan has toured for over four decades), famed flautist Hubert Laws, vocalists Merry Clayton and Billy Valentine and many more.

With the release of FATHER SON Nathan and Noah showcase their rich interplay and chemistry and join an illustrious group of many famous musician fathers and their sons across all genres of music, including Ringo and Jake Starkey, Bob and Jakob Dylan, Joshua and Dewey Redmond, the Marsalis family, and Bob & Ziggy Marley, among many others. Nathan brings his signature grooves, fluid runs and deep musicality to the project. For Noah, this is a powerful introduction to the jazz world, highlighting his soulful touch on piano and masterful command of the Hammond B3. Together they create a sound that is heartfelt and electrifying.

Nathan East stated:“As a father, you try to lead by example. Noah showed extraordinary talent from an early age and it's been a joy to watch him grow into a sought-after artist in his own right. I couldn't be more proud of the musician and person he has become, and this album is truly a dream come true.”

Noah East stated:“Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I've been incredibly fortunate to witness my dad's career up close. Growing up around so many different amazing musicians has provided me with a rich musical background, which has immensely shaped my playing. Recording this album together is an experience I will cherish forever.”

More About Nathan East

GRAMMY nominated bassist Nathan East, credited on more than 2,000 recordings, is recognized as one of the most recorded musicians in Popular Music, R&B Soul, Rock and Jazz. He is a founding member of contemporary jazz supergroup Fourplay and is known for his musical collaborations with such artists as Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Anita Baker, Quincy Jones, Beyoncé, Babyface, Elton John & Daft Punk with Nathan's bass line driving the worldwide hit song "Get Lucky". East co-wrote Easy Lover with Phil Collins & Philip Bailey earning him Britain's prestigious Ivor Novello Award. In 2014 Nathan released his debut album on the Yamaha Entertainment Group label which went to #1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. His second solo album "Reverence" (2017) which reached #1 on Billboard's Contemporary Jazz charts featured Chick Corea, Yolanda Adams, Earth, Wind & Fire, Hubert Laws, Eric Clapton & Phil Collins. East, a graduate of UC San Diego with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music was honored by The United States Congress with a Congressional Record for his contribution to the worldwide music community.

More About Noah East

At 24, Noah East is an accomplished touring and session pianist and organist. Noah displayed exceptional talent from the young age of four, when he began playing the piano after his parents discovered he had perfect pitch. At 13, he made his professional debut as a featured keyboardist on his father's GRAMMY-nominated solo album. His musical journey has taken him to prestigious venues worldwide including the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul, S. Korea, the iconic Tokyo Blue Note Jazz Club, and numerous Jazz Festivals around the world. Noah recently signed to Yamaha Corporation as an Artist, and has performed, recorded, and collaborated with: Steve Ferrone, Greg Phillinganes, Hubert Laws, Shania Twain, David Foster, Randy Brecker, Rome Ramirez, Seiko Matsuda and is also a member of the Cream of Clapton Band. Noah earned a Business Degree from The Haas School of Business

