A&D Medical Named 2025'S #1 Pharmacists Recommended Brand For Blood Pressure Monitors Again

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Lorna Murphy, Sales Director at A&D MedicalMISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A&D Medical, a global leader in connected health and biometric monitoring solutions, is proud to announce that it has once again been named the #1 Pharmacists Recommended Brand of Home Blood Pressure Monitors for 2025 in Canada.This prestigious recognition is based on a national survey conducted by an independent research firm, where pharmacists across Canada consistently identified A&D Medical as their top choice. The award underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to clinical grade accuracy, ease of use, and trusted performance in both home and professional settings.A&D Medical has earned a reputation for delivering accurate and reliable blood pressure monitors that meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and consumers. With a strong focus on user-friendly technology and clinical grade accuracy, A&D Medical continues to be a trusted partner in supporting heart health.As part of its award-winning product lineup, A&D Medical offers a new enhanced range of blood pressure monitors designed to meet every user's needs:UA-660CN ONE TOUCH – $59.99An easy-to-use, affordably priced unit perfect for consumers seeking a traditional monitor. It provides quick, accurate readings at the touch of a button, displays the average of the last three measurements for more consistent data, includes a wide-range cuff that fits most arms, and comes with a convenient carrying bag.UA-770CNBLE MULTI USER BLUETOOTH– $79.99Designed for those who want a more advanced experience, this Bluetoothmodel supports multiple users and ensures trusted accuracy with integrated movement detection. It displays the average of the last three measurements, includes a wide-range cuff, and comes with a convenient carrying case.UA-1040TCNBLE VOICE GUIDED BLUETOOTH– $109.99A premium option ideal for users-including those who are visually impaired-thanks to its voice-guided instructions and results available in English, Spanish, and French. The TriCheckTM feature automates three sequential measurements and averages them according to clinical guidelines. With advanced cuff fit detection and movement detection, users get precise and consistent readings. It also includes a wide-range cuff and a convenient carrying case.For more information about A&D Medical's award-winning line of blood pressure monitors, visit*Pharmacy Practice + Business and Profession Santé 2025 Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations (re: pharmacists)

