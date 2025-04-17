South Africa: Deputy President Mashatile Receives Courtesy Visit From Mr Gao Yunlong

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has today, Thursday, 17 April 2025, received a courtesy visit from His Excellency Mr Gao Yunlong, Vice-Chairman of the 14th National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the Chairman of the All-China Federation on Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), at the O.R Tambo Official Residence in Pretoria, Gauteng Province.

Established in 1953, the ACFIC is a mass organisation and chamber of commerce led by the Communist Party of China with non-public economic activities as the principal composition and with unified, economic and non-governmental characteristics. It is also a bridge linking the Party and the government with people in non-public economic activities, an assistant to the government in managing and serving the non-public economy and an important part of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

The courtesy visit to the Deputy President forms part of the high-level engagements between South Africa and China, which are key to strengthening bilateral relations and advancing political, trade and investment cooperation.

The Deputy President welcomed the recent elevation of diplomatic relations between the Republic of South Africa and the People's Republic of China to an All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in a New Era, and expressed South Africa's commitment to continuing exchanges of high-level engagements with China.

"Our economic partnership must reflect this elevation. We continue to call on China to work with South Africa in changing the trade structure and diversifying market access for value-added products to close the concerning trade deficit," said the Deputy President.

Discussions also focused on enhancing cooperation in health, the automotive and energy sectors, which will contribute to local job creation, technology, and skills transfer. transformation, and skills development.

"It is essential to underscore the significant role that China's support plays in advancing health cooperation, an area where both sides have made meaningful progress in fostering collaboration. This partnership continues to be a vital aspect of our growing bilateral relations."

With South Africa preparing to host the G20 Summit in November 2025, the Deputy President emphasised the importance of China's role as a global development partner.

"President Xi Jinping's visit to South Africa for the G20 Summit in November of this year will be a momentous occasion for South Africa's Presidency of the G20, under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability," said Deputy President Mashatile.

The Deputy President was supported by the Acting Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.