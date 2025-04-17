Nutraceutical Micro Cap Pops 9% On Breakout Q1 And Bullish 2025 Guidance

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %Health and wellness remain top priorities for consumers, creating strong opportunities for companies in this space—especially those offering products that deliver real health benefits. With record net revenues and an upwardly revised revenue forecast, this nutraceutical micro-cap appears to be resonating well with its rapidly growing customer base.

Shares of %Health yExtracts Inc. (OTC: $HYEX) are surging, albeit on very low volume, on news that the plant-based nutraceutical company announced preliminary first-quarter results for 2025, projecting record net revenue of over $925,000. This marks a sequential increase of more than 19% and a year-over-year growth of over 34%. The company also saw a surge in its subscription customer base, with direct-to-consumer subscriptions up 83% and Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customers up 81% compared to the same quarter last year.

Following a record-setting 2024 that included the company’s first positive adjusted EBITDA, Healthy Extracts continued to build momentum. President Duke Pitts credited the strong performance across both retail and direct-to-consumer channels, driven by a mix of established and new product offerings. The company’s subscription model has proven beneficial, improving customer retention, lifetime value, and communication.

Looking ahead, Healthy Extracts is preparing to launch several new products, including a heart health formula for the 40 million Americans on statins, MYNUS sugar-blocking gel packs, and Hydrate EZ for hydration and wellness.

Based on a strong Q1 and improved visibility, the company has raised its 2025 revenue forecast to over $4.2 million, up from its previous guidance of more than $4.0 million and representing a projected growth of over 34% from 2024.

Shares of HYEX are up 9.43% at $3.25 per share in mid-morning trading.