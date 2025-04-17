Buscando Closes Acquisition Of Foggy Mountain Project

MENAFN - Yolo Wire)Buscando Resources Corp. (“Buscando” or the “Company”) (CSE: BRCO.X) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of April 8, 2025, it has closed its previously announced acquisition (the “”) of 1230439 BC Ltd. (“”) pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement (the “”) among the Company, 123 BC, and the shareholders of 123 BC (the “”).

123 BC is a privately held company incorporated pursuant to the Business Corporations Act. (British Columbia). 123 BC holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the mineral concessions comprising the %FoggyMountainProject located in the Toodoggone historic mining region of Northern British Columbia, subject to a 2% net smelter return in favour of the Foggy Mountain Property’s optionors.

Acquisition Terms

Pursuant to the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement, as consideration for the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of 123 BC, the Company has issued an aggregate of 2,250,001 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “ Consideration Shares ”) pro rata to the 123 BC Shareholders. The Consideration Shares were issued pursuant to the Take-Over Bid and Issuer Bid prospectus exemption set forth in Section 2.16 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions.

The Acquisition constitutes a fundamental change of the Company as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “ CSE” ). For further information, please refer to the Company’s filings, including the CSE Form 2A – Listing Statement (the “ Listing Statemen t”) to be filed by the Company, under its SEDAR+ profile at .

In accordance with the policies of the CSE, the Consideration Shares, being classified as Builders Shares (as such term is defined in CSE policies) have been deposited into escrow under the terms of a Form 46-201F1 - Escrow Agreement. In accordance with the terms of the Escrow Agreement, which will be released from escrow as follows: 10% of the escrowed shares will be released from escrow on the date that is 10 days following public announcement of the results of the first phase program described in the Listing Statement, and an additional 15% will be released every six months thereafter.

For further information with respect to the Acquisition, please refer to the Share Exchange Agreement, which will be available on the Company’s profile at .

About the Company

%BuscandoResources Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties located in Canada. For more information on Buscando please contact the Company (+1 250-877-1394) or visit the website .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

BUSCANDO RESOURCES CORP.

“ Kyler Hardy ”

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the completion of the Company's Offering and exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Acquisition and related matters. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.