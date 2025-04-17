403
Eneva Endures Output Drop In Q1 2025 But Stays Strong In Brazil’S Evolving Energy Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eneva, one of Brazil's leading integrated energy companies, released its first quarter 2025 operational preview, revealing a 26% drop in total gross energy generation compared to the same period last year.
Reuters reports that a combination of adverse weather, infrastructure failures, and a tough comparison base drove this decline. A severe storm knocked down five transmission towers on the Xingu/Terminal-Rio bipole, disrupting energ flows from the North and Northeast to the South and Southeast.
This incident also limited exports to Argentina, further impacting Eneva's output. Reservoirs across the national grid remained at comfortable levels, which reduced the need for thermal power generation.
Thermal generation fell 32% to 841 GWh, while the average dispatch rate for thermal plants dropped from 13% to 8%. The Jaguatirica II plant partially offset these losses, delivering 211 GWh, slightly below last year's figure.
Solar generation at the Futura complex fell 17.6% to 334 GWh, as lower irradiance in January and grid restrictions following the storm affected output. The National System Operator imposed curtailments totaling 81.1 GWh, affecting both renewable and thermal assets.
Gas reserves ended the quarter at 45.8 billion cubic meters, down 0.4% from the previous quarter. The Parnaíba basin produced 0.15 billion cubic meters of gas, a 25% decrease from last year. These figures reflect the reduced need for thermal generation.
Eneva's Financial Resilience and Strategic Growth
Despite these operational setbacks, Eneva maintains a strong financial position. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of R$1.24 billion ($210 million) and net revenue of R$4.88 billion ($827 million), up 20% and 79% year-on-year, respectively.
The acquisition of four thermal plants from BTG added 859 MW to Eneva's portfolio. A primary share offering raised R$3.2 billion ($542 million), reducing leverage to 2.4x, the lowest since mid-2022.
Eneva continues to invest in expanding its capacity, with 7.2 GW of installed and under-construction assets across thermal, solar, and hybrid projects. The company is preparing for a key government capacity reserve auction in June 2025, which could unlock further growth.
Eneva trades at 7x EV/EBITDA, with shares up 13% in 2025 and a potential upside of 41% based on analysts' target prices. The company's real internal rate of return stands at 14.4%.
While operational risks remain, including transmission failures and regulatory changes, Eneva's diversified asset base and disciplined capital allocation support a constructive outlook for the medium and long term.
