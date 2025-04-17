403
Trump Links US Troop Costs To Trade Talks With Japan And South Korea, Testing Alliance Dynamics
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump has thrust the costs of maintaining US troops in Japan and South Korea into ongoing tariff negotiations, merging security and economic discussions in a move that challenges decades of diplomatic precedent.
Japan hosts 50,000 US troops, while South Korea stations 28,500, both under agreements designed to counter China, North Korea, and Russia. Trump's insistence on tying these deployments to trade talks-first signaled in Truth Social posts this week-marks a sharp departure from tradition.
It blurs the longstanding separation between defense and commerce. South Korea currently contributes $1.47 billion annually under a 2021 deal, an 8.3% increase negotiated hurriedly before the 2024 US election.
Trump previously demanded $4.7 billion yearly from Seoul, a figure rejected as untenable. Japan's 2022 agreement commits $1.48 billion annually through 2027, but Trump has privately pushed Tokyo to quadruple its payments.
Both nations argue defense costs and tariffs are unrelated, with a Japanese official calling them“fundamentally distinct.” The strategy reflects Trump' transactional view of alliances, where security guarantees hinge on financial returns.
During talks with Japanese officials this week, he expanded discussions beyond trade to include military support costs, catching Tokyo off guard. Japan's $68.5 billion trade surplus with the US in 2024 adds leverage, with Trump citing it as evidence of unfair practices.
South Korea, now governed by a caretaker administration after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, faces renewed pressure to renegotiate its defense pact ahead of June elections.
Trump's Trade Demands Threaten Asian Security Partnerships
Regional security concerns complicate the calculus. North Korea's advancing nuclear arsenal and China's military expansion have driven Japan to boost defense spending by 11% and South Korea by 3.6% this year.
Analysts warn linking troop costs to trade risks destabilizing alliances critical to countering these threats.“Trump sees partnerships as balance sheets,” said Danny Russel of the Asia Society Policy Institute, noting the approach could erode trust.
Behind the figures lies a recalibration of US influence. The Pentagon spends over $5 billion annually maintaining Asian bases, but host nations cover infrastructure and labor. South Korea's payments offset 45% of non-personnel costs, while Japan funds 62%.
Trump's demands-framed as“fairness”-ignore these contributions, focusing instead on extracting concessions. With both allies resisting, the talks may hinge on how much economic pain they will endure to preserve security ties.
The outcome could reshape US strategy in Asia, where troop deployments anchor regional stability. As negotiations proceed, businesses watch for ripple effects: tariffs on Japanese autos or Korean semiconductors remain possible bargaining chips.
For now, the fusion of defense and trade talks underscores Trump's unorthodox statecraft-prioritizing ledger balances over long-term alliances.
