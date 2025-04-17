403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey’S Central Bank Surprises Markets With Aggressive Rate Hike Amid Political And Economic Strains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Turkey's central bank raised its key interest rate from 42.5% to 46% on April 17, 2025, ending a three-month cycle of rate cuts.
This move, reported by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, aims to confront persistent inflation and restore confidence after recent political and economic shocks.
The bank also lifted its overnight lending rate to 49%, signaling a clear intent to keep monetary policy tight until inflation steadies. The decision follows a period of financial turbulence, sparked by the arrest of Istanbul's mayor and subsequent protests.
The Turkish lira dropped sharply, prompting concerns about capital outflows and the country's ability to defend its currency. The central bank's surprise rate hike, which only a minority of analysts predicted, seeks to reassure investors and curb inflationary pressures.
Turkey's annual inflation rat stood at 38.1% in March, according to official data. Although inflation has eased from last year's peaks, it remains high by global standards.
The central bank cited stronger-than-expected domestic demand and global protectionism-including new US tariffs-as factors that could keep inflation elevated.
Policymakers warned that the effects of rising trade barriers could disrupt Turkey's progress in reducing inflation by pushing up commodity prices and restricting capital flows.
Turkey's Central Bank Signals Return to Orthodox Policy
The central bank' committee emphasized that it will maintain a restrictive stance until clear signs of price stability emerge. The bank's leadership, under Governor Fatih Karahan, has faced scrutiny for past political interference.
However, this latest move signals a willingness to act independently, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long favored lower interest rates.
The bank's 5% cap on credit growth could tighten access to loans for businesses, potentially leading to higher unemployment and a prolonged economic slowdown.
Turkey's economy remains vulnerable. The country's external financing needs are significant, and any loss of investor confidence could put further pressure on the lira.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development projects Turkey's GDP will grow by 3% in 2025, but warns that inflation and geopolitical risks remain key threats.
The central bank's actions reflect a shift back to orthodox monetary policy after years of unorthodox measures. The credibility of these efforts will depend on the bank's ability to sustain its independence and respond effectively to evolving domestic and global risks.
This move, reported by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, aims to confront persistent inflation and restore confidence after recent political and economic shocks.
The bank also lifted its overnight lending rate to 49%, signaling a clear intent to keep monetary policy tight until inflation steadies. The decision follows a period of financial turbulence, sparked by the arrest of Istanbul's mayor and subsequent protests.
The Turkish lira dropped sharply, prompting concerns about capital outflows and the country's ability to defend its currency. The central bank's surprise rate hike, which only a minority of analysts predicted, seeks to reassure investors and curb inflationary pressures.
Turkey's annual inflation rat stood at 38.1% in March, according to official data. Although inflation has eased from last year's peaks, it remains high by global standards.
The central bank cited stronger-than-expected domestic demand and global protectionism-including new US tariffs-as factors that could keep inflation elevated.
Policymakers warned that the effects of rising trade barriers could disrupt Turkey's progress in reducing inflation by pushing up commodity prices and restricting capital flows.
Turkey's Central Bank Signals Return to Orthodox Policy
The central bank' committee emphasized that it will maintain a restrictive stance until clear signs of price stability emerge. The bank's leadership, under Governor Fatih Karahan, has faced scrutiny for past political interference.
However, this latest move signals a willingness to act independently, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long favored lower interest rates.
The bank's 5% cap on credit growth could tighten access to loans for businesses, potentially leading to higher unemployment and a prolonged economic slowdown.
Turkey's economy remains vulnerable. The country's external financing needs are significant, and any loss of investor confidence could put further pressure on the lira.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development projects Turkey's GDP will grow by 3% in 2025, but warns that inflation and geopolitical risks remain key threats.
The central bank's actions reflect a shift back to orthodox monetary policy after years of unorthodox measures. The credibility of these efforts will depend on the bank's ability to sustain its independence and respond effectively to evolving domestic and global risks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment