Influential Leaders Shape 2025’S Global Agenda, Reflecting Diverse Priorities
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TIME magazine's 2025 TIME100 list, released April 16, 2025, highlights influential leaders driving change in politics, trade, and society.
Figures like Donald Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum, Javier Milei, María Corina Machado, Keir Starmer, and Elon Musk reflect a mix of national and global priorities, shaping a complex multipolar world.
Donald Trump, U.S. president in 2025, has proposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, and limits on the de minimis exemption for small-value imports. He also threatened tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods.
These policies aim to boost domestic manufacturing but may raise consumer prices and disrupt supply chains, favoring bilateral over multilateral trade deals.
Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's president since October 2024, targets cartel violence by focusing security resources on the ten most violent cities, like Tijuana.
Building on her predecessor's social approach, she adds direct policing. Violence in export regions challenges trade, drawing global business scrutiny. Javier Milei, Argentina's president, enacted bold reforms, cutting public spending, removing price controls, and devaluing the peso.
Global Leadership and Economic Shifts
Inflation dropped from 276% in 2023 to 67% by 2025, and poverty fell from 53% to 38%. A 3.5% economic contraction in 2024 reflects austerity's costs, though reforms attract mining and energy investments.
María Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader , advocates market reforms and privatization despite being barred from presidential candidacy. Briefly detained in January 2025, she continues mobilizing support, influencing Venezuela's political future amid socialist governance.
Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, pledged to raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, funded by overseas aid cuts, responding to U.S. calls for NAT contributions. His policies balance national security with global alliances.
Elon Musk's influence grows through U.S. advisory roles and ownership of a major social media platform. His global businesses, like Tesla, face challenges from U.S.-aligned policies.
The 2025 TIME100 list, including global figures like Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reflects diverse leadership addressing interconnected challenges. Data are sourced from credible reports as of April 16, 2025.
