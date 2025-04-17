Panic At Florida State University: Active Shooter Prompts Evacuation, 4 Hospitalised FBI Officials On Campus

MENAFN - Live Mint) A shooting Thursday on the Florida State University campus sent an unknown number of people to a nearby hospital, a medical center spokesperson said. According to reports a total of four people have been hospitalised till now. Students at FSU have een advised to take shelter.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was receiving and treating people affected by the shooting , said Sarah Cannon, a hospital spokesperson.

| US shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in gunfire near New York City migrant shelter

Ambulances, fire trucks and patrol vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies raced toward the campus midday Thursday after the university issued an active shooter alert near the student union.

Hundreds of students streamed away from the direction of the student union. Students were glued to their phones, some visibly emotional.

| US shooting: 3 killed, 10 injured after man opens fire at store in Arkansas

Junior Joshua Sirmans , 20, was in the university's main library when he said alarms began going off warning of an active shooter. Sirmans said law enforcement officers escorted him and other students out of the library with their hands over their heads.

FBI officials are on scene, a spokesperson said.

| US: Shooting in Los Angeles area leaves 7 injured, 4 in critical condition

Students and faculty were instructed to seek shelter and await further instructions.

“Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert said.