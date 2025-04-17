'We Will Continue To Dialogue', Says Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum As Trump Holds 'Very Productive' Call

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday said the call with US President Donald Trump was productive and they will continue dialogue to reach good agreements.

Claudia Sheinbaum's remark came just after President Trump said that he had a "very productive" call with the president of Mexico.

“Had a very productive call with the President of Mexico yesterday. Likewise, I met with the highest level Japanese Trade Representatives. It was a very productive meeting,” added Trump.

The US President stated that every nation, including China, wants to meet!“Today, Italy,” he added.

Meanwhile, referring to Trump's post, Claudia Sheinbaum said,“As he mentioned on his account, it was very productive. We will continue our dialogue to reach good agreements that benefit our countries and our people.”

Meanwhile, in another development, Mexico on Wednesday sent a diplomatic note to the United States seeking security coordination in response to Washington's plan for its military to control land along the border, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday.

"It's their own autonomous decision and in their territory, but we hope it doesn't cross the border and that existing collaboration on security matters continues," Sheinbaum said.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Commerce said Monday that it would terminate a 2019 agreement that had "failed to protect US tomato growers from unfairly priced" imports from Mexico.

Washington said that it would impose an antidumping duty order on July 14, resulting in duties of 20.9 percent on most tomato imports from Mexico.

However, Mexico denied that its farmers were dumping tomatoes in the United States and said it would seek talks to avoid duties announced by Washington.

"There is no dumping by Mexican tomato producers," President Claudia Sheinbaum told a news conference, expressing optimism that duties would be avoided.

"Even if this sanction were to be applied, Mexican tomatoes would still be exported to the United States because there is no substitute. The main problem would be that tomatoes would be more expensive in the United States," Sheinbaum said.