Donald Trump Says Will Make 'Very Good' Trade Deal With China After Claiming Beijing Wants To Meet Amid Tariff War

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid ongoing tariffs war, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he was confident he could make a "very good" deal on trade with China , as Beijing too signaled its intentions to open a dialogue to discuss tariffs.

Trump made the remark hours after he claimed that 'China wants to meet', while sitting opposite Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who was in Washington for talks on tariffs .

“Oh we're going to make a deal," Trump said in response to a reporter's question about picking up the phone to call China's President Xi Jinping.

"I think we are going to make a very good deal with China," said the US President.

Even though Trump has paused his tariffs against several countries, including India for 90 days, China faces up to a 245 per cent tariff on imports to the US, following Beijing's retaliatory actions of imposing 125 per cent levies against US imports.

Earlier in the day, giving update about his 'very productive' call with the President of Mexico through his Truth Social account, Trump claimed, "Every Nation, including China, wants to meet! Today, Italy!.”

Meanwhile, China has said it is in“working-level communication” with the US on the deadlock over their high-intensity tariff war but asserted that the person who“tied the bell” should untie it.

While expressing Beijing's willingness for talks, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian urged the US to immediately stop its maximum pressure tactics, coercion, and blackmail, and resolve differences through equal dialogue based on mutual respect.

On Wednesday, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that if the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit.

China has also appointed Li Chenggang, previously China's Ambassador at World Trade Organisation (WTO) as its new international trade representative.

Meanwhile, Trump also expressed optimism that an EU-US trade deal could be worked as he welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melon at White House. Trump said that There would "100 percent" be a deal.