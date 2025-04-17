A Psychopath Wouldn't Hesitate To Cause A Global Financial Crisis

MENAFN - Asia Times) Would you want a psychopath looking after your pension? Or what about your shares? In a recent talk at the Cambridge Festival of Science , I spoke about the latest research relating to a psychopath's love of money, greed for power and willingness to harm other people financially for personal gain.

Since I began researching corporate psychopaths and the global financial crisis , the idea of the financial psychopath , an employee in the financial sector acting ruthlessly, recklessly, greedily and selfishly with other people's money, has gained traction.

The theory won support because psychopaths are more commonly found in financial services than in other sectors. It has even been argued that up to 10% of employees in financial services could be psychopathic. That is to say they have no empathy, care for other people, conscience or regrets for any damage they do.

These traits make them ruthless in pursuit of their own agendas and entirely focused on self-promotion and self-advancement.

But my ongoing research goes even further. It has found that psychopaths are willing to knowingly cause financial harm to the entire global community in order to receive a financial bonus for themselves. Personal greed outweighs the immense social and community costs of implementing that greed.

This aligns with earlier perceptions of some captains of finance or leading politicians as psychopaths. Previous research found that their selfish philosophy of life and their trivializing of other people free them from the restraints of being evenhanded, truthful or generous.