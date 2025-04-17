1Fort Raises $7.5M To Automate Business Insurance With AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Insurance brokers and agents face manual, time-consuming processes when serving businesses. Yet 70% of businesses still rely on them for coverage, according to the Hiscox . Despite this reliance, 75% remain underinsured-leaving nearly 24 million businesses exposed as risks grow in severity and frequency with advancing technologies, such as cyber attacks and supply chain disruptions.

1Fort solves these challenges by empowering brokers to bind more top-tier insurance policies for businesses faster using AI. The platform leverages AI to automate various broker workflows, including autofilling insurance applications, retrieving quotes from carriers; comparing coverages; and integrating payment and financing options. Brokers who use 1Fort save on average up to two hours per submission and increase their bind rate by up to 20 percent. Brokers also better retain clients with 1Fort's complementary risk management software, which businesses manage their policies and proactively prevent claims or losses.

1Fort grew revenue nearly 200% month-over-month in 2024, and has already partnered with over a dozen leading brokerages and A-rated carriers, including Arch, Tokio Marine HCC and Markel. The funding will allow 1Fort to continue to improve the broker experience through AI innovations and talent acquisition and further expand partnerships with carriers and brokers.

"Our mission is to help every business obtain the financial protection they need to keep up with today's fast-moving risks, and empowering insurance brokers with AI to automate their antiquated workflows is the way to achieving it," said Anthony Marshi, 1Fort Co-Founder and CEO. "This investment will allow us to grow even faster by doubling down on our AI features and strengthening our broker and carrier partnerships. We're grateful for our investors who share our vision in transforming business insurance."

"1Fort has been a great resource for our team, allowing us to move even faster and deliver great products for our clients," said Travis Hedge, Co-Founder of Vouch , a leading VC-backed broker for startups from idea to IPO.

"Building AI-powered, service-as-software solutions to modernize legacy workflows in the insurance vertical is one of today's most exciting opportunities," said Jim Andelman, Bonfire Ventures Co-Founder and Managing Director. "1Fort has already built impressive momentum and is poised to revolutionize this trillion-dollar market."

Brokers can quote directly for their appointed markets or receive wholesale access to Cyber, Tech E&O, Professional and Management liability insurance. 1Fort is licensed in all 50 states and has partnered with more than a dozen A-rated carriers.

About 1Fort

1Fort is a leading VC-backed insurtech leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to automate business insurance for brokers. Hundreds of leading independent insurance brokers use 1Fort to save time and earn more on placing business insurance. With a dedicated team and strong backing, 1Fort is on a mission to build the AI platform for the future of business insurance.

