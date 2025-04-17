New National Toll-Free Number Launches For Survivors To Share Their Stories During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

New Phone Number is Launched Ahead of the 26th Anniversary of Denim Day, the Global Movement to End Sexual Violence

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Peace Over Violence has launched a new national toll-free number, 1-844-DENIM99, for survivors and allies to share stories of grief, hope, and resilience. This initiative is part of Denim Day's 26th anniversary, a global event that amplifies survivors' voices and demands an end to sexual violence. The 2025 Denim Day theme is USE YOUR VOICE, which inspired this new toll-free line.

Using Your Voice to End Sexual Violence

Throughout April, survivors and allies can call 1-844-DENIM99 (1-844-336-4699) to share their stories. The phone line is available 24/7, providing a safe, confidential space for individuals to record messages, express their feelings, reflect on their journeys, and contribute to a collective movement aimed at breaking the silence surrounding sexual violence by Using Their Voice .

"Denim Day, as a global movement, has transformed the conversation about sexual violence and assault, helping survivors emerge from darkness and shame into spaces where we affirm, 'We believe you, and your voice matters,'" stated Patti Giggans, CEO and Executive Director of Peace Over Violence and founder of Denim Day. "This new toll-free national line is a crucial extension of Denim Day's mission to create an environment where survivors can speak out, be heard, and empower others. We want everyone to recognize that their voices matter and that their stories can inspire change. Using their voices helps survivors navigate the journey to deeper healing."

For Denim Day this year on April 30, individuals worldwide will gather at rallies and events wearing denim to show solidarity with survivors and challenge the victim-blaming attitudes that contribute to the culture of silence and shame surrounding sexual assault. This year's theme, USE YOUR VOICE, emphasizes creating a space that further elevates survivors' voices.

How to Participate in Denim Day this Year



Call 1-844-DENIM99 (1-844-336-4699) to share your story, offer hope, or reflect on your healing journey. You can also share your grief, anger, and lament – it's a safe place to share what's on your heart. Visit the website at to find an event or rally near you on April 30 to use your voice and call for an end to sexual violence.

Sexual Assault Affects Men and Women at High Rates

Sexual assault remains a significant public health and social issue, with survivors often facing emotional, physical, and psychological challenges. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control , more than half of women and nearly one in three men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact at some point in their lives. In the U.S., changes to federal funding threaten the availability of resources to assist survivors, reversing decades of progress in recognizing the crisis and investing in prevention and support.

About Denim Day

Denim Day is recognized on the last Wednesday in April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The campaign began after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court to overturn a rape conviction because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped the person who raped her remove them, thereby implying consent. Following the reversal, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Peace Over Violence developed the Denim Day campaign in response to this case and the activism surrounding it. Since then, what started as a local event to raise awareness about victim blaming and the destructive myths that surround sexual violence has grown into a worldwide movement. Denim Day is a project of Peace Over Violence. Visit to learn more.

SOURCE Peace Over Violence

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED