Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), one of the largest privately owned homebuilders in North America, today announced key operating results for the third quarter ended February 28, 2025 and posted LTM financial results for the third quarter on Intralinks.

Third Quarter 2025 Key Operating Highlights



Revenue increased 6.1% to $1.59B from $1.50B in the prior year quarter

Homes closed increased 0.2% to 2,039 from 2,034 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders decreased 15.6% to 1,692 homes from 2,004 homes in the prior year quarter Sales order backlog decreased 5.4% to 5,635 units from 5,956 units in the prior year quarter

LTM February 28, 2025 Key Operating Highlights



Revenue decreased 10.7% to $5.75B from $6.45B in the prior year

Homes closed decreased 12.0% to 7,665 from 8,709 in the prior year Net sales orders decreased 11.5% to 7,344 homes from 8,294 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its third-quarter financial results live on April 23, 2025, from 10:00 am EDT to 11:00 am EDT. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty, please contact [email protected]

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is one of the largest privately owned homebuilders in North America, with an over 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED