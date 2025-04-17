Texas Technology Alliance For Statewide Initiatives (TASI) Selects Securly As Preferred Technology Across K-12 Texas Schools

Partnership ensures that Texas students are safe, secure, and ready to learn by providing cost-effective and innovative solutions to school districts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Technology Alliance for Statewide Initiatives (TASI) has chosen Securly, a leading provider of K-12 student safety and readiness-to-learn solutions, as a preferred technology provider for the next four years.

This partnership will provide Texas' Education Service Centers (ESCs) and school districts with access to premier K-12 safety resources, including transparent pricing and support services tailored to address the specific challenges faced by today's K-12 school districts.

"We're truly excited by the opportunity to support digital safety and innovation across Texas schools through our partnership with TASI," said Mike Jolley, Securly Senior Vice President of Partnerships. "We are grateful to have been selected as a preferred vendor for the Texas school systems through this competitive process."

Lea Castillo, Director of the Technology Alliance for Statewide Initiatives, added, "TASI, as the 20 Education Service Centers across Texas, works to provide quality services to protect students and those that support them. Securly in partnership with TASI is committed to delivering high-quality services that meet TASI's goal of long-term student protection through affordable and effective solutions."

Securly's Web Filter, Wellness Monitoring and Classroom Management solutions have been adopted by over 650 K-12 school districts across Texas, including Forney ISD, Everman ISD, Royse City and Marble Falls ISD. Additionally, the company's digital hall pass solution is currently deployed in over 500 school buildings across more than 175 Texas school districts.

Securly places a high priority on maintaining student data privacy, and we are committed to complying with all relevant data privacy regulations. In Texas, we adhere strictly to both the Texas Student Privacy Act (TSPA) and the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act (TDPSA). The company has implemented robust safeguards and policies to ensure all data collection, storage, use and sharing practices meet or exceed the stringent requirements outlined by the law.

Securly also holds preferred vendor and statewide pricing agreements in several other states, including California, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

For over a decade, Securly has set the standard for student safety and wellness solutions in K-12 education, keeping 20 million students across 20,000 schools safe, secure, and ready to learn. Rooted in our commitment to making digital learning environments safe and secure, we continuously innovate to address emerging challenges. Securly empowers educators, safety teams, and IT staff with cutting-edge tools and actionable insights. By protecting students and streamlining school operations, we help foster better learning outcomes and create a safer, more efficient educational experience. Learn more at .

