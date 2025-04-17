National Elder Law Month Shines Spotlight On Critical Issues Affecting Older Americans



Filling out online estate paperwork is easy (it's not - the laws differ in many states, so it pays to have experts guide you through it and avoid trouble later)

Elder law attorneys focus only on wills and trusts (they offer many services, such as assistance with long-term care planning, accessing Medicaid and veterans benefits, and offering retirement advice)

Medicare covers long-term care (it covers only short-term care)

Medicaid is the same across the country (it's not - because states administer Medicaid, the rules differ) Guardianships are scary (they shouldn't be if you have the right documents in place and know all your options)

NAELA is also holding its annual conference in Bellevue, Washington, May 8-9. Attendees will learn about topics such as how to help clients avoid scams, navigate elder law ethics in the age of artificial intelligence, understand long-term care insurance, and plan an estate when a will is likely to be contested. Additionally, a workshop on May 7 will give participants the latest guidance on managing complex trusts.

"Many of the recent changes announced by the administration and being considered in Congress will have a direct effect on older Americans and their ability to plan for the future," said Judith M. Flynn, president of NAELA. "Through our myth-busting document, our conference, and other activities throughout the month, we are educating our member attorneys and their clients about how these issues will affect them, so they can understand what's at stake and focus on what matters most - living life to the fullest."

For the "Five Myths About Elder Law" document, click here .

For more information about NAELA's annual conference, click here .

To interview an elder law expert about legal issues facing older Americans, click here .

To find an elder law attorney in your area, click here .

About NAELA

The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) is the leading professional association dedicated to improving the quality of legal services for older Americans and individuals with disabilities. With more than 4,000 members and 33 active state chapters, NAELA provides elder and special needs law attorneys with education, advocacy, community, and the resources they need to better serve their clients. Learn more at NAELA .

SOURCE National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)