The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Scott Alexander Rose As A Pinnacle Achiever 2025

Dr. Rose stands as a beacon of commitment to education and philanthropy, with a distinguished career marked by remarkable achievements. Beginning his academic journey at Florida Atlantic University, Dr. Rose earned multiple Bachelor's degrees in Theater Arts, Music Education, and Fine Arts. His pursuit of knowledge continued with a Master's degree in Nonprofit Management in 2012, a second Master of Business Administration degree, and culminated in a Doctor of Education degree from Lynn University in 2015. Additionally, he holds certifications as a fundraiser, financial planner, and Certified International Specialist.

As the owner of Mainstreet Solutions LLC since 1992, Dr. Rose has applied his expertise to make a meaningful impact. His contributions extend beyond his professional endeavors, evidenced by his involvement in community leadership roles. Notably, he served as the president of the Life Care Foundation on Disabilities from 2004 to 2015 and actively supports organizations like Limitless Horizons International.

Limitless Horizons Ixil, a nonprofit organization (NPO) co-founded by Dr. Rose's daughter, Katie Morrow, epitomizes their shared commitment to education and community empowerment. Founded in response to the needs of the indigenous Maya community in Chajul, Guatemala. The NPO aims to cultivate literacy skills and support academic and personal development needed to effect change in their lives and community. Over the past two decades, the organization has grown from a small but mighty scholarship program into a thriving initiative that provides life-changing access to high-quality education, nutrition, and psychosocial support for Indigenous youth and families in Chajul through its very own private middle and high school, named "Colegio Horizontes". This new charter school brings culturally responsive, rigorous, and engaging academics to Chajul for the first time, while opening doors for girls to attend and thrive in school, along with a small group of boy allies. Led by local women, Colegio Horizontes fosters the skills youth need to effect change in their lives and community. In addition to education, this innovative school provides each student with two nutritious meals per school day and psychosocial support for both students and their families through mentorship support.

In addition to the 125 students and their families served annually by Colegio Horizontes, Limitless Horizons Ixil reaches many more members of the community through its downtown library, called The Saber Sin Límites Community Library, which opened in 2010 as the very first library in Chajul. Now, with over 500 annual members and more than 11,000 books, along with microscopes, computers, STEM materials, and homework help, the library is making reading and learning fun and popular in Chajul. In 2021, its innovative approach to literacy during COVID-19 was honored with the UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize.

To address the growing number of alumni and deepen its investment in the youth it serves, Limitless Horizons Ixil launched the Emerging Leaders Program in 2018. This program helps the organization's high school graduates obtain employment, start small businesses, and/or pursue further education. LHI's long-term goal is to develop a pipeline of young professionals who will drive and grow the local economy, leading to a decrease in overall unemployment. Limitless Horizons Ixil believes that breaking the cycle of poverty among families in Chajul is possible by empowering youth with education and opportunities to gain the knowledge, skills, experience, and networks needed to launch and succeed in professional careers.

Limitless Horizons Ixil broke ground on a new high school for Chajul in November 2023, and on March 6, 2025, the organization hosted a grand opening for the two-building expansion, which includes four new classrooms, the region's first and only science lab, a meeting room, additional storage areas, expanded bathroom facilities, and more. The day was filled with joy and inspiration, marked by powerful speeches from co-directors Odilia Cedillo and Zuliana Lopez, executive director and founder Katie Morrow, and two students from the school's inaugural high school class, along with presentations by each grade level. The celebration also honored the achievements of the organization's Emerging Leaders-alumni whose success laid the foundation for this ambitious dream-and recognized the generous donors and partner organizations who helped make this new high school a reality for generations of Chajul's youth to come. Dr. Rose's dedication to philanthropy is further exemplified by his support for the organization mission and for sponsoring students.

Katie Morrow, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Limitless Horizons Ixil, brings her passion for social work and international communities to the forefront. With a Bachelor's degree in community studies and a Master of Social Work from San Jose State University, Katie has devoted herself to improving educational opportunities in Chajul. Through innovative programs and community engagement, she envisions a future where every child has access to quality education.

Together, Dr. Rose and Katie Morrow exemplify the transformative power of education and philanthropy. Their collective efforts through Limitless Horizons Ixil are creating positive change in Chajul, paving the way for a brighter future for generations to come.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634

