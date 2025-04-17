The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Charles R. Kerns As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Charles R. Kerns has built a distinguished career in safety consulting and public service, culminating in decades of leadership and community dedication. Now retired, Mr. Kerns most recently served as vice chairman of the Blumfield Township Planning Commission in Saginaw County, where he helped guide critical infrastructure and safety policies for the local community.

His professional journey includes key leadership roles such as executive board chairman of the Saginaw County 911 Communications Authority and consultant for the Tri-County Contractors Association. Mr. Kerns also contributed his expertise through positions with Kerns Safety Consulting LLC, the Saginaw County Road Commission, the Blumfield Township Board of Review, and as Blumfield Township Supervisor for a decade.

A proud veteran, Mr. Kerns served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969, embodying a lifelong commitment to service. He holds a broad array of certifications including medical first responder and ambulance attendant credentials from the Michigan Department of Public Health. His additional qualifications span arson and fire investigation, firefighting, and hazardous materials operations, earned through the Michigan State Police and Fire Fighter Training Council.

Among his most meaningful accomplishments, Mr. Kerns retired as a lieutenant from the Reese–Blumfield Township Fire Department, where he served with distinction. He is also affiliated with several public safety organizations, including the Tuscola County and Saginaw County Fire Associations and the Saginaw County Township Officers Association.

With more than 16 years in safety consulting and over 30 years in leadership, Mr. Kerns has left a lasting legacy in his field and his community. Today, he looks forward to enjoying more time with his wife, Carolyn, of 56 years, while remaining engaged in safety initiatives and public service efforts as needed. His enduring dedication to community, governance, and safety continues to inspire those who follow in his footsteps.



