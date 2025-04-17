Granite Credit Union Named Top 3 Finalist For Best Credit Union In Salt Lake City In 2025 Best Of SLC Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights Granite Credit Union's commitment to members and community impact

Celebrating 90 Years of Service to the Community

SALT LAKE CITY, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At an awards ceremony yesterday, Granite Credit Union was named a Top 3 Finalist for Best Credit Union in Salt Lake City in the 2025 Best of SLC Awards. This recognition underscores the credit union's deep commitment to service, financial empowerment, and meaningful community involvement.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Top 3 finalist," said Mark Young, President and CEO of Granite Credit Union. "As we mark our 90th anniversary, this recognition is a meaningful tribute to the many decades of work by our exceptional team members. Their commitment to serving our community is the foundation of everything we do."

Organized by Inbound Systems, the Best of SLC Awards is one of the most respected recognition programs in the state. The process begins with public nominations, followed by a review of Google ratings and reviews, and concludes with a secure voting period where verified Salt Lake County residents cast their votes. Each finalist is carefully evaluated based on both the quantity and quality of reviews and community support.

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 35,000 members and has over $800 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities it serves through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there... so you can make life happen. Learn more at granite.org .

