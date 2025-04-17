Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night Set For June 14Th On The Iconic Radford Studio's New York Street

Over 50 Stars To“Ante Up” Benefiting with Autism, Developmental Delays and Other Special Needs and Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Ed Asner

- Matthew Asner & Navah Paskowitz-Asner, TEAFC Co-Founders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) presents the 13th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night on Saturday, June 14th at Radford Studio Center's New York Street. With stars at every table, poker aficionados and fans alike are invited to participate in an in-person charity tournament featuring their favorite celebrities as opponents. TEAFC is dedicated to helping neurodivergent individuals thrive with autism, developmental delays and other special needs. For Tickets, Click HERE . #Pokerwithed / @pokerwithed

Over 50 celebrities who are champions for the special needs community will attend this year's tournament. Hosted by Mark Thompson, the evening will take place on the iconic New York Street set, famously featured in numerous TV shows and movies, offering guests a truly immersive and cinematic experience.

Past celebrity players have included Ben Affleck, Yancey Arias, Diedrich Bader, Daniel Baldwin, Jack Black, Don Cheadle, Johnny Dowers, Frances Fisher, Joely Fisher, Ron Funches, Mitch Gaylord, Rick Glassman, Gregory Harrison, David Isaacman, Phil Lamarr, Kristanna Loken, Steve Lukather, Tom Malloy, Maureen McCormick, Fred Melamed, Haley Joel Osment, Rodney Peete, Sue Ann Pien, Holly Robinson Peete, Mimi Rogers, Abbey Romeo, Daniel Ross, Michael Shannon, Jean Smart, William Stanford Davis, Mindy Sterling, Mark L. Walberg, Calum Worthy, and more.

“We are deeply grateful to the incredible friends who join us for this unforgettable evening. The 13th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Poker Tournament is more than just a night of fun – it's a heartfelt tribute to Ed Asner, our father, hero, and mentor. Every poker hand played helps raise critical funds for a cause that meant the world to Ed, and continues to change lives every day,” said Matthew Asner, TEAFC President/CEO, and Navah Paskowitz-Asner, TEAFC Co-Founder.

Celebrating the life and legacy of Ed Asner, the event will return to his beloved home of“The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” formerly CBS Radford in Studio City. In addition to the poker tournament, the evening will include catering by Ma's Italian Kitchen, cocktails, a silent auction with exclusive items, live entertainment, curated gift baskets, and much more.

For Tickets, Sponsorship, and Donations: CLICK HERE

Event: 13th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time: Doors open at 5:00 PM | Tournament begins at 6:00 PM

Location: Radford Studio Center - New York Street: 4200 Radford Ave, Studio City, CA 91604

ABOUT THE ED ASNER FAMILY CENTER:

The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) is an all-encompassing resource dedicated to elevating the lives of special needs individuals and their families. The Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner. Our mission is to be a Center of acceptance and enrichment for those seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. Our support extends beyond the special needs individual to the entire family, through a wide variety of mental health services and groundbreaking interactive programs. The center proudly makes it policy to employ Autistic self-advocates as camp counselors, educators, and assistants. For a closer look at our programs and community, visit edasnerfamilycenter/

