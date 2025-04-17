MANCINI SHENK EARNS CHAMBERS SPOTLIGHT CALIFORNIA RANKING

Michael Mancini

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mancini Shenk announced today that the firm has been recognized in the inaugural Chambers Spotlight California 2025 Guide. Distinctions from Chambers Spotlight recognize exceptional small and midsize business law firms throughout the state.Chambers Spotlight listings are based on thousands of attorney and client interviews designed to identify law firms and lawyers that demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients.“We are honored to receive this prestigious distinction,” says Founding Partner Michael Mancini .“This recognition reflects the hard work, dedication, and excellence our team brings to every client and every case.”Mancini Shenk LLP is a premier law firm based in Los Angeles, delivering strategic counsel and skilled representation in complex matters. The firm handles thorny investor disputes, ranging from shareholder and derivative litigation to business separations, government investigations, entertainment and cannabis industry litigation, and discreet alternative dispute resolution. Mancini Shenk's award-winning attorneys make litigation more strategic, transparent, and effective to resolve even the most complex legal issues for its clients, delivering winning solutions that achieve results.Mancini Shenk was named a“Top Boutique” in 2022 by Daily Journal and Founding Partners Michael Mancini and John Shenk have received numerous legal awards, including being named“Legal Visionaries” by the Los Angeles Times.

