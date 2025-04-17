HB Strategies Analyzes State Attorneys General Races In New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, And Rhode Island

- HB Strategies CEO Andy BluntWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The fifth of six reports from the HB Strategies 50 State Team is out today analyzing state attorneys general races in New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island. The series, AG Power Play: The Contenders , forecasts the political future of the 30 office holders in the 2025-2026 election cycle.HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt noted,“Multistate litigation against the White House has fundamentally reshaped the regulatory landscape since January 20th. State Attorneys General have established their ability to transform national policy, as the ongoing constitutional tug-of-war between the Judicial and Executive branches continues to intensify. These races are advance indicators of the regulatory environment that organizations must navigate in the coming years.”Each report includes five contenders and examines the past and present political dynamics of each race; identifies whether the incumbent will run, is term-limited, or eying the Governor's mansion; and the latest information on any challengers.Andy summarized the five races included in today's report,“This group of states proves that gubernatorial political decisions set the tone of down-ballot elections. New York's AG Letitia James (D) will likely seek a third term to avoid a hotly contested gubernatorial primary. Meanwhile, in reliably Republican North Dakota, AG Drew Wrigley (R) is positioned for re-election with commanding margins. Ohio characterizes a political ripple effect as term-limited AG Dave Yost (R) runs for governor, and State Auditor Keith Faber declares for the open AG seat. Oklahoma mirrors this pattern as first-term AG Gentner Drummond (R) pursues the governor's mansion, creating competitive Republican primaries to likely determine the next AG in this deeply Republican state. In Rhode Island, term-limited AG Peter Neronha (D) is weighing gubernatorial ambitions, leaving a Democrat primary that will virtually guarantee the next AG.”DOWNLOAD THE REPORTABOUT HB STRATEGIES 50 STATEThe 50 STATE team acts as an advocacy hub to help clients accomplish their national objectives. 50 STATE provides clients the ability to manage their nationwide objectives in an organized and effective way to produce winning results as well as cover areas of an existing team to strengthen the client's presence in key areas across the country. The team is immediately embedded into a client's existing organization with one task in mind, helping the existing team to better define and accomplish their objectives. The team's ability to seamlessly integrate into an existing organizational structure distinguishes it from others and is essential to its track record of success.ABOUT HB STRATEGIESHB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley co-founded the firm in 2018 and today the firm has one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country with thirteen offices nationwide - in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, a federal practice group that ranks as one of Washington's top performing lobbying firms, and the HB Strategies Public Affairs group based in St. Louis. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm's Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington - a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

