Find the difference between lab-grown vs natural diamond

Cost of a lab-grown (Left) vs natural diamond (Right)

RobinHood Diamonds logo embodies the values of the brand: hunting the best diamonds at the best price

There is no difference between lab-grown and natural diamonds. They are real diamonds with identical properties, created in a lab instead of mined.

- Katia GraytokNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an industry long dominated by hubris, RobinHood Diamonds is turning heads with a revolutionary approach to diamond jewelry that emphasizes affordability and transparency."The difference between lab-grown and natural diamonds is none," said a company spokesperson during a recent product showcase. "They are real diamonds with identical properties, just created in a lab instead of mined from the earth."The upstart jeweler has positioned itself as an alternative to luxury retailers by focusing on lab-grown diamonds , which possess the same chemical, physical, and optical properties as naturally formed diamonds. These gems display identical brilliance, fire, and durability as their mined counterparts.Lab-created diamonds are produced through sophisticated methods such as High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) and Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), which replicate the natural processes that form diamonds over millions of years.The company's appeal extends beyond just the diamonds themselves. According to industry analysts, RobinHood Diamonds has identified several consumer pain points in the traditional jewelry buying experience."Many luxury retail stores are intimidating, salespeople can be dismissive, and they often use high-pressure tactics," noted Katia Graytok, a luxury retail expert. "RobinHood is addressing these frustrations directly."The company's three-pronged value proposition has resonated with environmentally conscious millennials and Gen Z consumers:First, their diamonds are marketed as "gentle to the planet" - more ethical and eco-friendly than mined diamonds, avoiding the environmental and social issues associated with mining operations.Second, they challenge the pricing structure of natural diamonds, which they describe as "man-made prices" resulting from "decades of marketing hype." By contrast, RobinHood prices lab-grown diamonds as commodities.Third, they emphasize authenticity through certification by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and International Gemological Institute (IGI) - the same authorities that evaluate natural diamonds.What truly sets RobinHood apart from competitors is their manufacturing approach. While traditional jewelers typically mass-produce inventory for hundreds of retail locations, RobinHood creates each piece in-house by skilled jewelers."To most people, it's surprising that luxury brands operate with essentially industrial manufacturing," said jewelry industry veteran Thierry Chaunu. "If a brand has 500 stores, they need to stock at least 10,000 rings in different sizes for each model. RobinHood is betting consumers will prefer custom craftsmanship."The company has developed a straightforward three-step process for customers:The journey begins with hand-drawn sketches, as designers work directly with customers to conceptualize their ideal piece. This is followed by 3D modeling to ensure the design can be crafted with precision. Finally, skilled jewelers create the piece in RobinHood's workshops, which are open for customer visits during weekdays."It's a steal, every day, at RobinHood!" has become the company's rallying cry.This is the sixth in a series of announcements regarding RobinHood Diamonds. As an "avant-gardist" diamond company, several creative designs and disruptive initiatives are expected to be unveiled in the coming months. With its remarkable design, production, and management team collaborating to create "enduring and unforgettable jewelry," this New York City-based company appears poised to challenge long-established norms in an industry resistant to change.RobinHood Diamonds: Exceptional Jewelry Craftsmanship in New York City: RobinHood Diamonds has a remarkable design, production, and management team that collaborates seamlessly to create enduring and unforgettable jewelry.For more information, contact: Kaleidoscope Luxury, a boutique firm established in 2016 in New York, Thierry Chaunu, Chairman, Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications LLC, NY at: [ 646) 732-1822 or ...

