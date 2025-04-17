Heartwarming Global Response To Player Registration For Inaugural Canada Super 60 League

Ontario, Canada – April 1, 2025

The Canada Super 60 Ten Over Format League has gained global popularity, with Season One player registration recently closing. 1,135 male and 235 female players from 34 countries have chosen to be part of this historic journey, marking a significant moment for Canadian cricket and the sport globally.

From the beginning, the league aspired to transform the cricket landscape, and the overwhelming support from esteemed international cricketers reinforces this vision. This response highlights the growing love and passion for cricket and demonstrates Canada's potential to emerge as a unique destination for the sport.

This is a remarkable start for a tournament dedicated to innovation, inclusivity, and positive impact in cricket. An exceptional lineup of male players includes celebrated figures such as Finn Allen, Sikandar Raza, Naseem Shah, Alex Hales, Shamar Joseph, Jason Roy, Keshav Maharaj, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Jimmy Neesham, Azam Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Lynn, Jason Holder, Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Martin Guptill, Dawid Malan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Chad Bowes, and Gudakesh Motie -all recognized for their exceptional performances and skill.

The women's roster is equally inspiring, featuring remarkable athletes like Maddy Green, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Tazmin Brits, Amy Smith, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Jonassen, Shabnam Ismail, Laura Harris, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, SinaloJafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Fatima Sana , and Lea Tahuhu . Their talent and passion will undoubtedly light up Canadian fields and resonate with aspiring cricketers everywhere.

These players are more than just athletes; they are role models and ambassadors of the sport. With talents that span the spectrum, the Canada Super 60 is bringing together a constellation of stars whose presence will energize matches and inspire future generations of cricket lovers.

A particularly heartwarming aspect of this registration success is the strong representation of associate cricket nations. With 60% of registered players-men and women-coming from these countries, there is a deep commitment to fostering inclusivity and uplifting emerging talent. Among the associate players joining the league are Ali Khan (USA), Zeeshan Maqsood (Oman), Assad Vala (PNG), and Sompal Kami (Nepal) for the men, as well as Kavisha Egodage (UAE), Kathryn Bryce (Scotland) , and Naruemol Chaiwai (Thailand) for the women. Their participation ensures that the Canada Super 60 becomes a platform where emerging talents can shine, gaining much-deserved visibility, experience, and opportunities.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to see some of the biggest names in world cricket signing up for the Canada Super 60!" shared Scottish cricket legend and Assistant Tournament Director Kyle Coetzer . "Their involvement will elevate the competition and provide invaluable exposure to Canadian players, fostering a sense of community and excitement among fans locally and globally."

Abhishek Shah , the league's Founder and Managing Director, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the trust shown by the cricket community: "It's an honour to have so many distinguished and emerging players align with this vision. This moment fills with pride, and there is a commitment to delivering a remarkable inaugural season. The next thrilling phase, the player draft, is eagerly anticipated."

Amjad Bajwa , President of Cricket Canada, also shared this sentiment: "The response seen in player registration reflects the league's vision and its appeal worldwide. There is confidence that this league will significantly benefit Canadian cricket and nurture the game's growth in this country."

With over 1,370 players from 34 countries, outstanding talent, and a strong community among associate nations, the Canada Super 60 is on track to impact the cricketing world significantly.

Draft dates will be announced soon, and the inaugural season-featuring both men's and women's competitions-is slated to kick off in July 2025. As anticipation builds for this landmark event, updates and news will continue to be shared.

