Kashmiri Volunteer's Mission Medicine

Sheikh Tassaduk Amin

In a quiet corner of Baghat, Srinagar, far from the chaos of hospital corridors, a modest medical store is trying to do something unusual - put care before commerce.

At Qadri Haq Medicate, the man behind the counter, Sheikh Tassaduk Amin, knows most of his customers by name. He knows which ones are battling cancer, whose dialysis is due next week, and who's struggling to pay for their monthly prescriptions. Every customer gets an 18 percent discount - no paperwork, no proof of poverty.“It's simple,” he says.“People are sick. They need help. We do what we can.”

But this shop isn't just about discounts. It's the next chapter in a story that began nearly a decade ago - when Tassaduk, now in his thirties, saw his own father wrestle with liver disease. The struggle to manage medications, the endless waiting in hospital lines - it stayed with him. His father survived. The experience changed his son.

In 2016, during one of the most violent summers Kashmir has seen, Tassaduk stepped up. As protests erupted and hospitals overflowed with the injured, he joined a local volunteer group called Help Poor and camped inside Srinagar's main hospital for weeks. While others ran for cover, he stayed - fetching medicines, coordinating care, comforting patients' families. He wasn't a doctor, but he was often the one people turned to when doctors weren't around.

“It was chaos,” he remembers.“But in that chaos, I found my calling.”

"It was chaos," he remembers."But in that chaos, I found my calling."

Since then, Tassaduk has become a familiar face in Kashmir's shadow healthcare network - a volunteer who shows up when systems fall short. Need a blood donor at midnight? He'll find one. Can't afford a scan? He'll try to arrange it. Life-saving drugs like chemotherapy injections or immunosuppressants aren't available in his shop yet, but through his work with Help Poor, he helps desperate families source them from wherever possible - Delhi, Amritsar, even Mumbai.

“We get calls from everywhere,” he says.“People hear there's someone in Srinagar who can help. That's enough for me.”

He's hoping to eventually stock those high-cost, critical medicines at his store - not just to sell them, but to make them more accessible, especially for poor and terminally ill patients who often have nowhere else to turn.“We're working on it,” he says.“It'll take time. But we'll get there.”

The store itself is small - just enough room for a counter, shelves, and a few waiting chairs. But it's the tone that sets it apart. There's no upselling. Just quiet service and a phone that doesn't stop ringing.

For Tassaduk, this is more than business. It's personal. It's about the people he's met in hospital wards, the families he's sat with during endless waits, the patients who whisper“thank you” even when the help is small.

In a place where healthcare often feels out of reach, Tassaduk Amin is doing what the system can't - showing up, sticking around, and reminding people that compassion still has a place behind the counter.