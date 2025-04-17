Srinagar Gets New Welfare Pharmacy With Flat 18% Discount

The inauguration was attended by reputed civil society members, including Farooq Ahmad Ashai, Head of Human Resources at Kashmir Observer, Ali Mohammad Lone, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, and Mohammad Amin Sheikh, who lauded the effort as a timely and impactful intervention.

“This is not just a commercial venture - it's a community need,” said Farooq Ahmad Ashai.“In times when healthcare costs are rising sharply, such compassionate models provide tangible support to families struggling with illness.”

Sheikh Tassaduk Amin, known for his voluntary service in Srinagar hospitals since the 2016 unrest, said the pharmacy is a natural extension of his commitment to public welfare.“I've seen firsthand how patients suffer - not just from disease, but from the inability to afford treatment. Qadri Haq Medicate is my response to that pain,” he said.

Though life-saving drugs are not yet in stock, Amin is collaborating with local welfare bodies to arrange essential medicines for the most vulnerable. The store plans to expand its inventory soon to include critical care and high-cost drugs at discounted rates.

Community members hailed the initiative as a“pharmacy with a conscience,” offering not just prescriptions, but dignity and hope to those who need it most.

