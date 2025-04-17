EU Bans Use Of AI-Based Software In Online Meetings

MENAFN - AzerNews) The European Commission (EC) has unexpectedly banned the use of AI-powered virtual assistants during online meetings, despite the growing popularity of such tools among entrepreneurs, businesses, and consumers,reports.

According to Politico, a slide now appears on participants' screens before EC-hosted meetings with the warning:“The use of AI agents is not allowed.” The Commission confirmed that this rule was introduced for the first time last week, but declined to provide further details about the rationale behind the decision.

This move has raised eyebrows in tech and policy circles, as Brussels has otherwise been positioning itself as a leader in preparing for the integration of AI into daily life and business operations. In fact, AI agents were explicitly mentioned in a broader EC policy package on virtual and augmented reality published on March 31, signaling future use cases for AI in digital environments.

While the Commission hasn't officially stated the reason, experts speculate the decision may be linked to data privacy, security, or transparency concerns. Virtual assistants - especially those capable of recording, transcribing, or even summarizing conversations - may pose challenges under GDPR and upcoming EU AI Act regulations, especially when deployed without clear disclosure or consent.

Ironically, the EC's own AI strategy encourages the development of“trustworthy AI,” and many of the same tools now being restricted were recently featured in EU-funded innovation projects and startups.

As the AI Act - the world's first comprehensive regulation of artificial intelligence - nears full implementation, this move could signal the Commission's desire to set a conservative, risk-averse example for how AI should be introduced into sensitive professional contexts.

Still, critics argue that a blanket ban may send mixed messages and stifle innovation in the very area the EU seeks to lead.