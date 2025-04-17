Germany Updates, Expands List Of Military Aid To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Thursday, the German government updated and expanded the list of military aid to be provided to Ukraine.

This was reported by the German government press service , according to Ukrinform.

Germany will supply Ukraine with, among other things:



nine wheeled self-propelled howitzers Zuzana 2;

28 armored recovery vehicles Bergepanzer 2 with spare parts;

65 mine clearing tanks WISENT 1 with spare parts;

619 reconnaissance drones VECTOR with spare parts;

1,050 HF-1 strike drones;

454,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition;

24,000 rounds of 122 mm ammunition;

330,000 rounds for GEPARD anti-aircraft systems;

IRIS-T SLM missiles;

123 ground surveillance radar stations;

347 infrared binoculars;

290 border security vehicles;

16,917 man-portable anti-tank weapons RGW 90

3,769 G3 assault rifles

5,800 MK 556 assault rifles

493,400 tourniquets 15,300 sleeping bags

It is noted that this military assistance is provided in two main ways: on the one hand there are the Federal Government funds for security capacity building, on the other hand, there are deliveries from Federal Armed Forces stocks. In total, the Federal Republic of Germany has so far provided or committed for future years military assistance with a value of approximately 28 billion euro.

So far, about €5 billion was spent on military aid to Ukraine in 2023, and around €1.6 billion in 2022. Additional €2.9 billion have been allocated for deliveries scheduled between 2025 and 2028.

