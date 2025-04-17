Russia Attempts Offensive On Pokrovsk Front On Thursday President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 17, the Russian Federation attempted an offensive in the Pokrovsk sector of the front. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled the assault, destroying the attacking group, including 115 pieces of military equipment and over 200 enemy personnel.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing with journalists, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I received an important report today from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. I want to thank and commend the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our security and defense forces. Today, the Russian Federation launched an offensive toward Pokrovsk, in the east of our country. The 14th Brigade primarily took the brunt of this attack, along with the 117th Brigade of the National Guard. Ukraine's forces completely destroyed the enemy attacking group. That's 115 pieces of equipment, 200 personnel killed, and 30 wounded. We thank the Armed Forces for their service," Zelensky said.

The President added that last night, Russian forces also attempted an assault on the Zaporizhzhia front. As a result, the enemy lost 80 personnel killed and 117 wounded. Ukraine's Defense Forces also destroyed 40 units of enemy equipment there.

"This is exactly what we told our partners: Russia will launch several waves of offensives in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia directions, and possibly in the east, as they haven't conducted offensives there for a long time," Zelensky noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Soldiers from the 14th Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard have repelled a large-scale mechanized assault by Russian forces in the Pokrovsk sector.