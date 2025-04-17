China Supplying Weapons To Russia Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has received intelligence data indicating that China is supplying weapons to the Russian Federation, including gunpowder and artillery.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing with journalists, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have finally received information that China is supplying weapons to the Russian Federation. We'll be ready provide details on it. As of today, we have general information from the Security Service and intelligence agencies regarding supplies of gunpowder and artillery. I believe we will be able to speak about this in much more detail next week, particularly regarding the data suggesting that Chinese representatives are manufacturing some weapons on Russian territory,” he said.

Zelensky recalled that during the full-scale invasion, he had a conversation with China's leader and directly asked whether China was supplying weapons to Russia. According to the President, at that time, he was given a promise that the Chinese side would neither sell nor send weapons to Russia.

“There's a difference between Chinese-made weapons appearing on arms markets, being purchased by Russians or passed on through third countries - such weapons from various countries can be found on such markets. But it's a different matter when it's not just smuggling or indirect sales - when we see clear evidence of cooperation between those two countries in this area. That's what we're seeing now. We must acknowledge this. We will be able to present certain documents next week,” he added.

says it will assess conduct of its citizens captured in Ukraine in accordance with la

As reported, Ukrainian Defense Forces captured two citizens of the People's Republic of China in Donetsk region. According to the detainees, they were captured during their first combat mission.