Zelensky Announces New Sanctions Against Iskander Missile Manufacturers, Kremlin Propagandists

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that new sanctions targeting Russian propagandists and missile manufacturers will be introduced tomorrow.

The head of state informed about this at a briefing, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Two important sanctions packages will be introduced tomorrow - against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles.”

As Ukrinform previously reported, on April 11, President Zelensky imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities that justify Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as against Russia's so-called“shadow fleet.” The corresponding presidential decrees were published on the official website of the President of Ukraine.