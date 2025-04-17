Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Announces New Sanctions Against Iskander Missile Manufacturers, Kremlin Propagandists

2025-04-17 03:10:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that new sanctions targeting Russian propagandists and missile manufacturers will be introduced tomorrow.

The head of state informed about this at a briefing, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Two important sanctions packages will be introduced tomorrow - against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles.”

Read also: EU exploring ways to bypass Hungary's decisions on sanctions against Russia – Bloomberg

As Ukrinform previously reported, on April 11, President Zelensky imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities that justify Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as against Russia's so-called“shadow fleet.” The corresponding presidential decrees were published on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

