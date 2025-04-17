Russian Aerial Bomb Hit Multi-Story Building In Kupiansk, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on a multi-storey residential building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, injuring at least one person.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , the strike occurred around 16:35 on Thursday, as reported by Ukrinform.

"The attack targeted a nine-story residential building, with the explosion causing damage to at least 10 neighboring apartment buildings in the area," the prosecutor's office reported.

Authorities have confirmed that a 72-year-old woman sustained injuries in the strike, while efforts are ongoing to determine if there are additional casualties.

Preliminary reports indicate that Russian forces used an ODAB-1500 high-explosive detonating aerial bomb in the attack.

Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed, and two others were injured in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region following Russian shelling.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office