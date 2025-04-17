403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TTK Prestige Certified As A Great Place To Work® For The Fourth Consecutive Year
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, April 17, 2025 – TTK Prestige, India's leading kitchen and home appliances brand, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in India for the fourth consecutive year since 2022. This prestigious recognition by Great Place to Work®, India places TTK Prestige in the Mid-Size Organizations category, reaffirming its status as an employer of choice.
The certification underscores TTK Prestige's steadfast commitment to fostering an inclusive, engaging, and high-performance workplace culture. The company continues to set industry benchmarks with its focus on employee well-being, diversity, and professional growth. Through progressive policies and innovative initiatives, TTK Prestige nurtures a positive and empowering work environment that enables employees to thrive.
Mr. Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Managing Director and CEO, TTK Prestige, commented: "Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our people-first philosophy and the strong workplace culture we have cultivated. At TTK Prestige, we believe our employees are our greatest asset, and this certification reflects the trust, collaboration, and innovation that define our organization. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to fostering an environment where every individual feels valued, empowered, and inspired to grow."
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, conducting research since 1992 and surveying over 100 million employees worldwide to define what makes a great workplace-trust. Operating in 60+ countries, it partners with 1,800+ organizations in India across 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance workplace cultures. Their research-driven approach empowers businesses, non-profits, and government agencies with insights and real-time feedback to enhance employee experiences and drive organizational success.
This recognition further strengthens TTK Prestige's reputation as an industry leader, not just in delivering excellence in kitchen and home solutions, but also in creating a workplace where employees feel supported, motivated, and driven to excel.
About Great Place to Work
The institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.
The certification underscores TTK Prestige's steadfast commitment to fostering an inclusive, engaging, and high-performance workplace culture. The company continues to set industry benchmarks with its focus on employee well-being, diversity, and professional growth. Through progressive policies and innovative initiatives, TTK Prestige nurtures a positive and empowering work environment that enables employees to thrive.
Mr. Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, Managing Director and CEO, TTK Prestige, commented: "Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our people-first philosophy and the strong workplace culture we have cultivated. At TTK Prestige, we believe our employees are our greatest asset, and this certification reflects the trust, collaboration, and innovation that define our organization. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to fostering an environment where every individual feels valued, empowered, and inspired to grow."
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, conducting research since 1992 and surveying over 100 million employees worldwide to define what makes a great workplace-trust. Operating in 60+ countries, it partners with 1,800+ organizations in India across 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance workplace cultures. Their research-driven approach empowers businesses, non-profits, and government agencies with insights and real-time feedback to enhance employee experiences and drive organizational success.
This recognition further strengthens TTK Prestige's reputation as an industry leader, not just in delivering excellence in kitchen and home solutions, but also in creating a workplace where employees feel supported, motivated, and driven to excel.
About Great Place to Work
The institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.
Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.
User :- Raju Marelli
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment