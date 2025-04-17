403
Beijing Open To Equal Dialogue With U.S. Over Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 17 (KUNA) -- China said on Thursday it is open to "equal dialogue" with the U.S. over tariffs, but warned that this dialogue should be based on mutual respect.
Spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce He Yongqian made the remark during a press conference to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks calling on China to extend an "olive branch" and saying "ball is in China's court".
The Chinese ministry's spokesman was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying that the ministry is in "working-level communication" with the US on tariffs.
He asserted that it was the U.S. which had started imposing additional tariffs on China, saying "the person who tied the bell should untie it".
There have been escalating tensions between US and China over reciprocal customs tariffs as U.S. President Donald Trump had remarked that it was now up to Beijing to make a tariff deal with him.
Trump said the onus is now on Beijing to finalize a tariff agreement with Beijing. (end)
