Successful Conclusion Of The 21St Edition Of IPS 2025 Amid Remarkable Global Attendance

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The 21st edition of IPS 2025 concluded successfully yesterday. Organised by Dubai Land Department (DLD) at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the three-day event attracted a significant turnout of visitors, investors, decision-makers, and real estate professionals from the UAE and around the world.

IPS 2025 garnered widespread acclaim and marked a major success, drawing 30,720 visitors from 174 countries and reaffirming its status as a leading international platform that unites the most prominent players in the real estate sector.

The exhibition showcased 300+ local and international real estate exhibitors representing countries such as the United States, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, Greece, China, Spain, Georgia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the Sultanate of Oman. The event fostered cross-border collaboration, strengthened global partnerships, and opened new avenues for business and innovation.

261 speakers and experts participated in more than 100 panel discussions and workshops offering valuable insights and perspectives on the future of real estate.

Representatives of participating real estate companies expressed strong satisfaction with their involvement in IPS 2025, with many already eager to secure larger exhibition spaces for the next edition. Their enthusiasm reflects the event's high level of engagement and the promising business opportunities it created.

Exhibitors also praised the diverse profile of visitors-from prospective buyers to serious investors-which led to the conclusion of direct deals during the event, with expectations of further agreements to follow in the coming weeks.

IPS 2025 saw a distinguished presence from government entities, international organisations, and industry experts, offering an ideal platform for knowledge exchange and dialogue on key future trends shaping the global real estate market.

The specialised conferences and exhibition featuring panel discussions and high-level forums further enriched the experience. Notably, the Institutional Investors Conference explored strategic investment opportunities, while the IPS Women Conference addressed women's empowerment and leadership in the sector. These events added significant intellectual depth and opened new pathways for future collaboration and partnerships.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the exhibition, Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department and Chairman of the IPS Organizing Committee, stated:“The organisation of IPS 2025 falls within our commitment to strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global hub for innovation and real estate investment. This is in line with the efforts of Dubai Land Department to provide an integrated and secure regulatory environment that enhances trust and supports sustainable growth. The exhibition has provided an effective platform to showcase the latest real estate solutions and services and share global best practices in registering and documenting real estate transactions, contributing to strengthening transparency and ease of doing business. The event also aligns with the emirate's efforts to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 by supporting digital initiatives, stimulating investment attraction, and creating new opportunities for knowledge exchange and cooperation between various global real estate markets.”

For his part, Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, said:“We are proud of what we have achieved this year, not only in terms of numbers and participation but in terms of the quality and depth of discussions and the real opportunities generated during the exhibition days. At IPS, we aim to provide a global platform that brings together project developers, investors, and policymakers, and we always strive to expand the horizons of cooperation between emerging and developed markets. We work to ensure that each edition of the exhibition represents a new step towards effectively connecting global exhibitors and regional investors, focusing on innovation and sustainability as key elements for the future of the real estate sector.”