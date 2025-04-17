RTA Achieves ISO Certification For Designing Outstanding Customer Experiences

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been awarded the prestigious ISO/TS 24082 certification by the British Standards Institution (BSI), under the United Kingdom's National Standards Body. The certification applies across the Middle East and Africa region and recognises RTA's excellence in delivering integrated, customer-centric services, specifically in designing exceptional customer experiences. It is granted to organisations that demonstrate outstanding standards in customer service.

This achievement highlights RTA's commitment to delivering services of the highest quality, designed not only to meet but to exceed customer expectations and enhance overall happiness. To achieve this, RTA equips customers with advanced tools that maximise satisfaction, responds efficiently to their needs and enquiries, and leverages intelligent solutions to ensure a seamless, integrated, and rewarding customer journey.

Meera Al Shaikh, Director of Customer Happiness at RTA's Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, commented:“Customers are at the core of RTA's Strategic Plan 2025–2030, which positions 'Customer Happiness' as a central strategic objective. Our efforts are geared towards strengthening internal capabilities, deepening our understanding of customer needs, and continuously enhancing service delivery while embracing the highest global standards across all RTA operations and practices.”

She continued:“This certification affirms RTA's excellence in delivering high-quality, customer-focused services. It also highlights our ongoing efforts to foster a positive service environment, uphold RTA's reputation, respond swiftly to customer needs, and develop innovative, interactive solutions that ensure satisfaction and consistently exceed expectations.”

Al Shaikh added:“RTA remains firmly committed to maintaining service excellence, embracing actionable new ideas, and fostering innovation across its portfolio of 138 services. We also prioritise the empowerment of our teams, ongoing skills development, and active employee engagement in performance improvement and evaluation processes.”