USSOCOM Selects Cyberstar's Dod Cyber Workforce Management Platform For DCWF & 8140 Modernization

AKRON, Ohio, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Special Operations Command ( USSOCOM ) has awarded Cyberstar a significant multi-year contract to deliver its cyber workforce management platform in support of USSOCOM's modernization initiatives -strengthening compliance, readiness, and operational oversight. SOCOM selected Cyberstar as its partner for implementing its Cyber Workforce Qualifications program under the DODM 8140.03 and the DoD CIO Workforce Innovation Directorate's DoD Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF) framework. This multi-year contract represents a significant milestone in defense cyber workforce management and highlights the growing importance of streamlined compliance solutions in military operations.

Cyberstar's recently achieved FedRAMP authorization has provided additional security authority to its solution, advancing the company's mission to offer innovative Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) solutions that help military and government agencies reduce costs while addressing complicated requirements out-of-the-box .

Under this multi-year contract, Cyberstar will leverage its innovative system to efficiently implement and manage USSOCOM's Cyber Workforce Qualifications program under the DCWF framework. This program, defined by the DoD CIO's Workforce Innovation Directorate, outlines the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities for critical work roles within the Department of Defense (DoD). The Cyberstar platform will support the onboarding and management of thousands of military, civilian, and contract workers into the Defense Cyber Workforce Qualifications Program.

Key Contract Deliverables:



Implementing the Cyber Workforce Qualifications program as per DoD CIO's 8140.03 manual & DCWF

Modernizing cyber & technical workforce credentialing data validation , automating organizational talent analysis & reporting to support the needs of a data-centric modern force

Metrics dashboards & fully configurable reporting to offer a unified view of cyber workforce readiness, and provide a critical path to 8140 compliance

Cyber workforce compliance monitorin g, incorporating CAC-enabled access, enhanced zero-trust architecture security protocols , deployment options for highly secure environments, and secure provision of services using FEDRAMP-authorized infrastructure. Seamless integration with existing DoD systems & frameworks , with dedicated support from an experienced, US-based team

" USSOCOM's selection of the Cyberstar platform demonstrates their commitment to data-first innovation and highlights our ability to help federal agencies transition from legacy technologies to modern, cloud-based SaaS solutions," says Marling Engle, CEO of Cyberstar . "We're honored to support the readiness of the cyber military workforce, which is essential to our nation's cybersecurity posture."

This contract builds on Cyberstar's long-standing relationships with defense agencies, including over 18 years of collaboration with the US military. It expands the company's ability to support the broader DoD cyber community. Formerly known as WillCo Tech, Cyberstar has a proud history of supporting the modernization of the DoD's cyber workforce.

For more information about Cyberstar's FedRAMP-authorized cyber workforce management solutions, visit cyberstar or contact [email protected] .

About Cyberstar

Cyberstar , formerly CyberSTAR by WillCo Tech, is the industry-leading partner for defense cyber workforce modernization. It incorporates DCWF and 8140 compliance to empower DoD teams to focus on cyber defense without getting bogged down in paperwork. With real-time qualification tracking, automated validation, and intelligent workforce analytics, Cyberstar delivers zero-friction compliance for defense cyber teams.

