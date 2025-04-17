NEXPOINT PHILANTHROPIES COMMITS NEARLY $1.3 MILLION TO COMMUNITY PARK AT FAIR PARK

Transformational gift unlocks Texas Parks and Wildlife matching grant to advance long-awaited Community Park



DALLAS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Philanthropies in Dallas has committed $1,299,410 in funding to the Community Park at Fair Park, providing a one-to-one match through Fair Park First for the Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW) Recreation Grant previously awarded to the project. NexPoint Philanthropies' gift along with the TPW Recreation Grant brings a significant combined investment totaling $2,598,820 that ensures the project continues its momentum, delivering on a decades-long promise to bring a community green space to the residents of South Dallas surrounding Fair Park.

"Our commitment reflects our belief that Fair Park is not only vital to Dallas's long-term prosperity, but also to the well-being of the communities it serves," said James Dondero, founder and director of NexPoint Philanthropies. "The Community Park is key to delivering lasting economic and social benefits to surrounding neighborhoods. We are proud to support its transformation and hope our gift inspires others to make bold investments to move Fair Park – and Dallas – forward."

The Community Park at Fair Park will feature a variety of amenities designed to enhance quality of life and foster community engagement. Walking and biking trails will promote health and wellness through outdoor activity, while children's play areas will provide safe and engaging spaces for all ages. Performance and activity spaces will serve as a platform for cultural programming and community gatherings, creating opportunities for connection and celebration. Native landscaping and gardens will showcase Texas flora, contributing to improved air quality and sustainability. Additionally, the park will offer wellness and educational programming, providing opportunities for learning, fitness, and holistic health for residents and visitors alike.

"This park represents more than just a recreational space – it symbolizes the investment and commitment to the people of South Dallas," said Jason Brown, Vice Chair of the Fair Park First Board of Directors. "We look forward to seeing it become a hub of community life and a place of pride for generations to come."

"The term hero is often over- and underutilized. A hero is not someone who is superhuman or someone who comes and saves you but is someone who comes at the right moment and commits to walking with you. It has always been my desire to find heroes inside and outside South Dallas, to walk with this community to bring the vision of a Community Park to pass," said Reverend Dr. Todd Atkins of Salem Institutional Baptist Church. "I am grateful that heroes are continuing to show up not to save the community but to commit to walk alongside us and encourage us. This park project has always been about more than just building something physical – it's about building connections, resilience and hope within the community."

"This gift to the Fair Park Community Park is more than an investment in land – it's an investment in lives. It represents a powerful commitment to equity, restoration and opportunity for Southern Dallas families. We're proud to be part of a legacy that ensures every child, every elder, and every resident has a beautiful, safe, and inspiring place to gather, grow, and thrive," said John Jenkins, Director, Dallas Park and Recreation Board.

With the Community Park groundbreaking scheduled for late Summer 2026 post FIFA Fanfest and anticipated completion for early Fall 2027, the park is on track to open to the public prior to the start of the State Fair of Texas. However, to fully realize this vision, additional funding is required. With NexPoint's matching gift securing the Texas Parks and Wildlife grant, the remaining fundraising goal stands at approximately $8.77 million.

"We are grateful for this generous gift, which brings us one step closer to creating a vibrant and thriving space for the entire community to enjoy. Parks are more than green spaces – they are places where memories are made, connections are fostered, and well-being is nurtured," said Alyssa Arnold, acting CEO of Fair Park First.

"This incredible gift from NexPoint Philanthropies is a testament to the power of community and shared vision. The future park will be a place of connection, healing and joy – a true reflection of what's possible when people come together to invest in the well-being of others," said campaign advisor Heather Stevens, President and CEO of Rise360.

The Community Park at Fair Park is focused on delivering on a 40-plus-year promise to the surrounding neighborhoods and is part of a larger effort to revitalize and reimagine the historic Fair Park area, ensuring it serves as a vibrant, accessible, and welcoming space for all.

