U.S. News Recognizes Eight Clearwater Living Communities With An Array Of Best And High Performing Senior Living Ratings

Communities in California and Arizona were recognized in the independent living, assisted living and memory care categories

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living® , a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living communities, announced today that eight of their California and Arizona senior living communities have received "Best of" and "High Performing" recognitions from U.S. News & World Report as part of their annual Best Senior Living ratings.

"Clearwater Living is humbled and honored to again be recognized as a 'best' in the independent living, memory care and assisted living categories," said Danielle Morgan, CEO of Clearwater Living. "U.S. News badges are widely recognized symbols of excellence and are a valuable resource of comprehensive and transparent data for families navigating the important decision-making process of selecting senior living for themselves or a loved one."

U.S. News awards the designation of "Best Senior Living" only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News' rigorous, data-driven standard, reflecting the viewpoints from more than 450,000 consumer surveys. In order to participate in these rankings, residents of the senior living community, their family members or an appointed representative must participate in consumer satisfaction surveys.

Only the highest-rated communities in each care level earned a "Best" rating. U.S. News also recognizes outstanding performance in several key areas with a High Performing accolade. These accolades are awarded to communities that scored in the top 25% of evaluated communities nationwide for Caregiving, Activities & Enrichment, Management & Staff, Food and "Feels Like Home," and met certain other criteria.

In Southern California, Clearwater at North Tustin was recognized as Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care and received High Performing accolades for Activities & Enrichment (Assisted Living), Caregiving (Assisted Living & Memory Care), Feels Like Home (Assisted Living), Food & Dining (Memory Care) and Management & Staff (Assisted Living). Clearwater Newport Beach was a Best Assisted Living community with High Performing accolades for Caregiving (Assisted Living) and Food & Dining (Assisted Living & Memory Care). Clearwater at South Bay earned the Best Memory Care rating and Activities & Enrichment (Memory Care), Caregiving (Memory Care), Feels Like Home (Memory Care) and Management & Staff (Memory Care) High Performing accolades, and Clearwater at Riverpark earned Best Independent Living and High Performing for Feels Like Home (Independent Living).

In the Northern California town of Rohnert Park, Clearwater at Sonoma Hills earned a High Performing accolade for Activities & Enrichment (Memory Care).

Three Phoenix-area communities were also award recipients. Clearwater Agritopia was recognized as Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care and received High Performing accolades for Caregiving (Memory Care), Feels Like Home (Memory Care) and Management & Staff (Assisted Living & Memory Care). Clearwater Ahwatukee was recognized with Best Assisted Living and a Feels Like Home (Assisted Living) accolade. Clearwater Pinnacle Peak earned High Performing accolades in the areas of Activities & Enrichment (Memory Care) and Feels Like Home (Memory Care).

Morgan continued, "Our team's sole focus is to provide the best care and lasting connections that foster pride and independence within our senior residents. The U.S. News recognition reinforces the strong, people-first culture we strive to cultivate every day."

Clearwater senior living communities provide residents with personalized care plans that offer services such as medication coordination, wellness visits with a licensed nurse, assistance with daily living activities, onsite therapy services, complimentary transportation and 24-hour security. The Clearbrook Memory Support neighborhood has been specially designed for seniors with Alzheimer's or other memory impairments and provides easily navigated spaces and an adaptive atmosphere that helps residents keep their sense of independence.

