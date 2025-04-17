Imagine Healthcare First In Chicago To Offer Prism For Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Patient being treated with Prism for PTSD

Patients learn to control brain activity associated with PTSD.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prism for PTSD , an innovative procedure for individuals living with PTSD is now being offered at Imagine Healthcare in Chicago.Approximately nine million Americans suffer from PTSD following an accident, abuse, military combat or natural disaster. It is usually managed with psychotherapy or psychopharmacological interventions which often are not enough. Prism for PTSD is used together with these standard-of-care therapies to improve patient symptoms.“The procedure is part of the next generation of mental health care at Imagine Healthcare and aligns with our commitment to patient care,” said Dr. Erika Steinbrenner.“Our mental healthcare professionals can now offer PTSD patients Prism to empower them to gain control over their brain health and their life.”During the Prism procedure, the patient watches a computer simulation with loud, agitated avatars. The avatars' behavior in the simulation is directly linked to the patient's brain activity as measured by an EEG headset. The link is achieved through the GrayMatters Health proprietary amygdala-based biomarker developed by registering amygdala-fMRI data with EEG using advanced statistical models.By practicing using a specific memory, emotion, or experience to calm down, the patient's brain activity changes and the avatars sit down and quiet down. This way patients learn what mental strategies they can use to help improve their PTSD symptoms in daily life. In clinical trials, over 60% of patients experienced significant relief in symptoms. In real-world clinical practice, these numbers are even higher.“This is an exciting time as Prism becomes available for patients living with PTSD in Chicago, following the clinical trial which demonstrated significant improvement in PTSD symptoms with a strong safety profile and high patient compliance,” commented Oded Kraft, CEO and co-founder of GrayMatters Health, the developer of Prism for PTSD.For more information on Prism for PTSD in Chicago, call 312-300-2190.About Imagine HealthcareImagine Healthcare is a premier mental health clinic based in Chicago, Illinois, specializing in holistic, integrative care for individuals struggling with mental health issues. Our team of licensed therapists, physicians, and wellness professionals are dedicated to providing personalized care that addresses the unique needs of each patient. We combine cutting-edge treatment options, including medication-assisted therapies like Spravato and IV ketamine, with traditional and innovative therapeutic practices to foster long-term mental well-being.

