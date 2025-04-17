Better Days Treatment Center Unveils Specialist California Rehab For Individuals Struggling With Alcohol And Drug Addiction

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, a leading treatment facility in Anaheim, is happy to announce its specialist California Rehab that has been created using the center's own reality-based recovery model to help equip individuals struggling with alcohol and drug addiction with the tools and techniques to develop healthier life expectations.

With over 40 years of experience helping individuals overcome different types of addiction, Better Days Treatment Center's latest California Rehab has been expertly designed to utilize the facility's reality-based recovery model, which examines a patient's lived experiences to identify what's preventing them from fulfilling their potential and causing then to turn to substance abuse.

“Reality-based recovery is a type of psychotherapy,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.“More specifically, it's a type of cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy that places an emphasis on being in the moment and facing reality. Through this emphasis, reality-based recovery helps patients to develop better problem-solving skills and to make healthier choices to achieve their goals.”

Better Days Treatment Center's inpatient rehab in California provides a safe and structured environment for people who are struggling with addiction. Typically involving a stay of 30 days or more, the skilled team of addiction specialists delivers around-the-clock care, compassionate support, and medication-assisted treatment if needed.

During rehab at Better Days Treatment Center, patients will receive several different types of care, including reality-based recovery, one-on-one therapy, group therapy, and a range of holistic healing techniques like meditation and yoga classes. Inpatient rehab is a more restrictive style of care. But it's also more comprehensive and offers greater protection from relapse since individuals don't go back to their normal environment at night. The 24/7 supervision the program provides can help prevent relapses and break up the habits that have been dragging down their lives.

“Our addiction specialists are available to answer your questions, verify your insurance, and make a personalized plan recommendation. We offer many different types of care, which makes it easy to find one that works for your goals, preferences, and budgets,” added the spokesperson for the treatment facility.

Better Days Treatment Center encourages prospective patients in California wishing to overcome addiction struggles and attain lasting sobriety to reach out to its specialist team today by completing the contact form on the website.

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

