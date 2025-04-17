Allied Roofing Solutions Honored With 2025 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award For Outstanding Roofing Work

Allied Roofing Solutions Earns 2025 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award for Outstanding Roofing Services

New Jersey Roofing Company Honored with Excellence in Roofing Award

- Erand Molla - Owner/President

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a prestigious recognition of its unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation, Allied Roofing Solutions is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award for Outstanding Roofing Services. This honor highlights the company's leadership in the residential roofing industry and its dedication to delivering exceptional service throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

What It Takes to Earn Owens Corning's Platinum Excellence Award

This distinguished award is presented only to a select group of roofing company professionals who consistently exceed Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor 's highest standards. Award recipients must meet a rigorous set of criteria that ensures only the most qualified and reputable companies are recognized:

-Proven Business Stability: A strong, verifiable track record of success spanning over three years, showcasing consistent performance and customer trust.

-Professional Accreditation: Exceptional standing with regulatory and professional organizations, demonstrating a commitment to best practices and ethical operations.

-Comprehensive Insurance: Robust general liability coverage that provides peace of mind to both the company and its clients.

-Quality Workmanship: Successful completion of thorough inspections that confirm superior construction practices and long-lasting roofing performance.

-Customer Commitment: A strong reputation for outstanding service and customer satisfaction, reflected in positive reviews and repeat business.

Leading the Way in Residential Roofing

Allied Roofing Solutions has built its reputation on precision, integrity, and excellence. This award not only reflects the company's dedication to upholding Owens Corning's standards but also acknowledges the skilled craftsmanship of its roofing contractors and the long-lasting value delivered to homeowners.

The company offers a full suite of residential roofing services across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, including roof repairs, roof replacements, roof inspections and free roof estimates.

A Legacy of Roofing Excellence:

With this latest accolade, Allied Roofing Solutions continues to cement its position as a trusted leader in the roofing industry. The Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award affirms the company's mission to provide sustainable, innovative, and customer-focused roofing solutions.

To learn more about Allied Roofing Solutions, a New Jersey Roofing company servicing New York and Pennsylvania and its award-winning services

Erand Molla

Allied Roofing Solutions

+1 201-773-0633

